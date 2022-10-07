ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
techeblog.com

Twin-Turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan Performante with 1232HP Hits the Autobahn

You’ve seen a 1100hp Lamborghini Huracan take on a MotoGP bike, now check out this twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan Performante with 1,250hp going for a top speed run on Germany’s Autobahn. From the factory, it comes equipped with a naturally-aspirated 5.2L V10 engine making 631 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 62 mph in a mere 2.9-seconds.
Robb Report

Lamborghini’s Hybrid Hypercar Racer Is Coming—Here’s a First Look

For supercar brands, a new race car wearing the company badge is more than just a chance to represent on a global stage: It’s an opportunity to leverage a test bed that will improve the breed. If Lamborghini’s upcoming LMDh racer is any indication, the Italian carmaker’s Squadra Corsa racing division is about to do some seriously heavy lifting for the road car division. Debuting in 2024 in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship series and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann says the new racer’s place in the top...
CarBuzz.com

BMW X4 M Gets Power Upgrade To Match A Lamborghini

Right off the factory line in Germany, the BMW X4 M Competition makes a boatload of power. To be specific, it generates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, we all know people want more than that and the guys at Manhart are experts at taking BMW M cars and making them go even faster. The German tuning house's latest creation is this BMW X4 M Comp that is now more powerful than an X6 M.
CarBuzz.com

Electric Porsche 911 Cabrio Has Modern Performance With Retro Looks

The Porsche Taycan is undeniably good, but we're still waiting for a full-blown modern electric Porsche 911. Until that day comes, fans will have to look elsewhere to get their thrills. Everatti, a British company specializing in electrifying classic sports cars, might have the perfect answer for fans of older 911 cars. It has started electrifying the timeless Porsche 964, and the package feels absolutely seamless.
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Have Ultrasonic Sensors Replaced By Tesla Vision Cameras

Tesla made the news earlier this year after it announced that it was scrapping its future radar tech, relying only on a camera-based system called Tesla Vision. More recently, Tesla announced that all Model 3 and Model Y models built for North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Taiwan will no longer be built with ultrasonic sensors. These models used to be equipped with camera systems, radar, and 12 ultrasonic sensors but will now rely solely on the camera system.
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-150 Raptor R Won't Beat The TRX From 0-60 MPH

One of the most intense automotive fights that we are preparing ourselves for is the battle between the Ram TRX and the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor R. Unfortunately, while the new powertrain is highly anticipated, it looks like it still may not be enough to cross the line before its most prominent competitor in a short sprint race.
CarBuzz.com

2022 Ford Maverick Can Now Be Rented From U-Haul For $20

Here's some news that's bound to upset everyone who has a 2022 or 2023 Ford Maverick on order. You can now hire a Maverick from U-Haul for just $19.95 per day, excluding fuel, mileage, and insurance. The Maverick Truck Club foundone of U-Haul's cars and snapped a photo. It's an...
CarBuzz.com

RUMOR: BMW Is Killing The 8 Series Coupe And Cabriolet

Like the sedan, the traditional grand tourer is a dying breed. Aside from the ultra-luxury alternatives, just the Lexus LC and BMW 8 Series remain since Mercedes discontinued the gorgeous S-Class Coupe and drop-top. The answer is clear to see: people want SUVs. But, despite this, BMW has plans to introduce a third-generation 8 Series in the coming years.
CarBuzz.com

The New Brabus 600 Masterpiece Is A Maybach S580 With A Wild Interior

If you want a tastefully tuned Mercedes, there's only one company that can meet your needs. For 45 years, Brabus has been in the business of fettling with the finest Benzes, transforming them into road-going rockets. This awe-inspiring power is, most times, matched with restrained good looks and a tasteful, sumptuously trimmed interior.
CarBuzz.com

There Are Now Less Than 70 New Toyota Avalons For Sale Left In America

If you wanted to purchase a Toyota Avalon, the last "traditional" full-size sedan from the Japanese giant that Americans may see for the foreseeable future, this window of opportunity may have passed. We say traditional sedan because the all-new Crown that will soon replace the Avalon is quite a different prospect with its hybrid powertrain and unconventional crossover-style body.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Built A Diesel Mazda Miata-Fighter A Decade Ago

The Mazda Miata is an icon. It will likely always be a paragon of affordable sports car fun. Many have tried to dethrone the ever-popular roadster, and many have failed. So, let's talk about the time Volkswagen thought about giving it a try and then thought better of it. What...
CarBuzz.com

One Of Just 19 Nissan GT-R Models Ever Produced By Italdesign Is Up For Sale

In 2018, a one-off concept called the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign was unveiled in celebration of half a century of existence for both the Skyline and the Italian design house. But following its debut at that year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, there appeared to be enough demand for the unique take on the Nissan GT-R to be produced in limited numbers. Just 50 were set to be built by hand at a price of €900,000, which at the time worked out to a little over $1.1 million. Thanks to the global pandemic, production took even longer than expected, with order books closing in July of this year. Now, one of those examples has come up for sale.
CarBuzz.com

Rare Porsche 914/6 GT Is A Little Known Racing Legend

Long before the 718 Boxster and Cayman hit the scene, Porsche had smaller, more affordable sports car offerings in its range. In the '80s and '90s, they were the 924, 944, and 968 ranges. Before that, however, the German firm worked with now-parent company Volkswagen to create the 914. While...
CarBuzz.com

Buick Electra GS Coming As High-Performance Luxury Electric Car

Buick, like many, is going electric. But that doesn't mean the brand is giving up on its heritage of some fine performance models. To that end, CarBuzz has discovered trademark filings by General Motors for "Electra GS" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which suggests a high-performance EV is in the works.
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

