College Notebook: Cooper grad Thompson makes first start at QB for Oklahoma Baptist

By Joey D. Richards, Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

Cooper grad Aidan Thompson threw for 197 yards and a TD while running for another as Oklahoma Baptist lost to No. 8 Harding 38-23 last weekend in Searcy, Arkansas.

Thompson, a redshirt freshman, made his first start – completing 21 of 38 passes with two interceptions. He also ran for a team-high 49 yards and a TD on 12 carries.

Thompson, a 2021 Cooper grad, has played in two games after sitting out as a redshirt last year. He has completed 32 of 58 passes for 321 yards and a TD. He has thrown four picks.

Thompson finished his high school career as Cooper’s all-time leading passer (459-822-24, 6,327 yards, 56 TDs)

The Bison (1-4), who compete in the Division II Great American Conference, play Arkansas Tech on Saturday in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Ex-Yellow Jacket sparks Angelo State win

At Monmouth, Oregon, Stephenville grad Kason Phillips accounted for 116 yards and two touchdowns in Angelo State’s 30-7 win over Western Oregon in a Lone Star Conference game Saturday.

Phillips, who ran seven times for 32 yards, also caught two passes for 84 yards. Both receptions went for touchdowns, including an 82-yarder.

The Rams (5-0 overall, 3-0 LSC) play Eastern New Mexico at 6 p.m. Saturday in a league game in San Angelo.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: College Notebook: Cooper grad Thompson makes first start at QB for Oklahoma Baptist

