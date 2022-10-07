Read full article on original website
Lima woman convicted in bar fight arrested, in jail
LIMA — A Lima woman who did not show up to court for sentencing in September for a bar fight that left a man seriously injured was arrested Sunday night, according to jail records. Janicqua Bailey, 23, was convicted of second-degree felonious assault for a fight at J’s American...
peakofohio.com
BPD makes large drug bust Friday morning
Bellefontaine Police officers, detectives, and K9 Boodik executed a narcotics-related search warrant Friday morning at 125 West Brown Avenue. The target of the lengthy investigation, Tanito Petaway, was quickly apprehended as he exited the residence. Narcotics officers recovered approximately 190 grams of cocaine, manufacturing materials, packaging materials, a digital scale,...
13abc.com
Man indicted on slew of charges in death of 3-year-old boy
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of killing a three-year-old child on Tuesday. The grand jury indicted Michael James Kitto on a series of charges including aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault; all with repeat violent offender specifications, as well as an endangering children charge.
sent-trib.com
Bryan man arrested after crashing truck
A Bryan man was arrested for failure to comply and driving on a closed roadway after he crashed his truck into a fence. On Saturday at approximately 3:39 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a black GMC pickup truck traveling the wrong way down the 200 block of West Wooster Street. The truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound only lane.
sent-trib.com
BG man pleads guilty to assault of 8-year-old
A Bowling Green man has pleaded guilty to assaulting an 8-year-old boy. Jeremy Mull, 36, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips said a plea agreement had been reached. It had Mull pleading...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police cite three men for fighting in two incidents
Bowling Green Police cited three men for fighting in the early hours of Saturday. Around 2:50 a.m., police noticed a food truck employee yelling at a man in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The food truck employee told police the male was starting fights in the parking lot with other customers.
hometownstations.com
Lima woman who did not show up for September sentencing hearing is now in custody
A Lima woman who skipped her sentencing hearing for felonious assault is currently in the Allen County Jail. According to the Allen County Jail website, 23-year-old Janicqua Bailey was booked into the jail Sunday night. She didn't show up in court for her sentencing hearing in September. Bailey was indicted on a charge of felonious assault after a bar fight at J's Pub back in January that left Brandin Fisher-Jones with serious injuries to his face and body. No word when her sentencing will be scheduled. Donovan Denson and Nicholas Williams, who were also charged with the crime, were sentenced to four to six years in prison. A fourth individual, Tysheen Polk was arrested in September and is going through the trial process.
13abc.com
Suspect identified in homicide of three-year-old boy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has been arrested for the homicide of the three-year-old boy who died last week. The Sylvania Township Police Department says Michael Kitto was arrested on homicide and felonious assault charges in Michigan. He’s awaiting extradition back to Ohio. Police say the suspect, Kitto, is the boyfriend of the victim’s mother.
peakofohio.com
Drug Task Force makes three busts this week
The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force made multiple drug busts this week. On Thursday (October 6th), authorities located Adrian Gregory, 36, of Sidney, at a residence in the 13,000 block of Ash St. in Lakeview. Gregory, a fugitive, was wanted on numerous drug-related warrants out of Shelby County. After...
One dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead after an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Monday. Toledo Police responded to an assist fire call just after 8 p.m. at a residence on Firethorne Drive in south Toledo. When police arrived, they were advised by Toledo Fire and Rescue there was one...
Police asking for public’s help after multiple car windows shot out
ST. MARYS — An area police department is asking the public for help after receiving reports of multiple car windows shot out in Auglaize County. St. Marys Police Department said they received multiple calls on Oct. 8 of people reporting someone driving by and shooting their car windows out.
sent-trib.com
BGSU student arrested after pretending to defecate on lawns
A man who pretended to defecate in a city resident’s yard was arrested, as was the man who was with him after both reportedly trespassed onto county property. Bowling Green police were call to the gated dog park in the 1900 block of East Gypsy Lane Road at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday on a report of two suspicious males inside the park.
wktn.com
Findlay Woman Killed in Crash on I-75 in Hancock County
A Sunday evening crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County claimed the life of a Findlay woman. According to a release from the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Patrol, at just before 9 Sunday night 30 year old Shelby Blue lost control of her vehicle while entering the northbound lane of 75 from U.S. 68.
Did Carmanetta Wilson, a co-defendant in Damia Ezell's death, violate her bail?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting from Thursday that sent three to the hospital, including a co-defendant in the homicide of 10-year-old Damia Ezell. 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson was charged with two counts of obstructing justice in the case back in September and posted bail...
hometownstations.com
A Findlay woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-75
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay woman died from injuries sustained in a Sunday night crash in Hancock County. Troopers say 30-year-old Shelby Blue was killed after her car rolled over and struck a concrete median wall. She had been entering the northbound lane of I-75 from U.S. Route 68 when she lost control of the car just before 9 p.m. Sunday night. Blue had been wearing her seatbelt but died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation but troopers do not think Blue was impaired.
WTOL-TV
Lucas County Coroner rules 3-year-old child's death a homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is the victim of a homicide this weekend according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Declan Hill was pronounced dead at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on the body...
13abc.com
TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile from Toledo. According to a TPD Facebook post, Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson near Lagrange. TPD says Johnson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Johnson was last seen...
peakofohio.com
Springfield teen arrest on felony charge
A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
WTOL-TV
Juvenile shot, house hit by gunfire in east Toledo Sunday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500 block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile, police claim. The boy is 15 years old, according to a police report. The boy was found shot in the lower body in the alley.
Toledo Mayor on Whitmer shooting: 'It wasn't just someone driving by shooting randomly'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to the Whitmer High School shooting that aired on Oct. 10, 2022. During a press conference for the city of Toledo's Rooftops Repair Program on Tuesday, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz offered comments regarding Friday night's shooting at Whitmer High School.
