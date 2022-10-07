(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office report two accidents were investigated earlier this month. Most recently, on October 9th, at around 7:50 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of 655th and Hamburg Road in rural Cass County for a single vehicle accident. It was found that a 2020 Nissan Altima being operated by Drew Steckelberg, of Adair, was traveling Eastbound on Hamburg Rd approaching a T intersection with 655th. The vehicle went out of control, exited the roadway, proceeded across 655th and ended up in the ditch on the East side of 655th. Steckelberg suffered apparent injury and was transported to a local area hospital for medical assistance. The vehicle was declared a total loss.

