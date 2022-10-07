Read full article on original website
Cass County Supervisors approve General Relief Assistance Program Ordinance & other matters
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisor Board Chair Steve Baier has informally issued the Oath of Office to Kathy Somers, who was appointed to serve as the Cass County Auditor, until at least the November 8th General Election. The action was taken during the Board’s meeting this (Tuesday) morning, at the Cass County Courthouse. Somers is running unopposed. She succeeds Sara Harris, who resigned in September, but whose resignation wasn’t accepted until just this month.
CAM School Board approves Security Cam’s & real estate hearing date
(Anita, Iowa) – Members of the CAM School District’s Board of Education, Monday evening, approved a bid to upgrade the district’s security cameras. CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan told KJAN the Board accepted a bid from Walsh securities in the amount of $102,166. The cameras are intended to improve student safety in all District’s buildings, and is a precursor to the Homeland Security Audit which takes place within the next couple of months.
2 accidents reported in Cass County
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office report two accidents were investigated earlier this month. Most recently, on October 9th, at around 7:50 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of 655th and Hamburg Road in rural Cass County for a single vehicle accident. It was found that a 2020 Nissan Altima being operated by Drew Steckelberg, of Adair, was traveling Eastbound on Hamburg Rd approaching a T intersection with 655th. The vehicle went out of control, exited the roadway, proceeded across 655th and ended up in the ditch on the East side of 655th. Steckelberg suffered apparent injury and was transported to a local area hospital for medical assistance. The vehicle was declared a total loss.
Atlantic woman arrested Tuesday for Involuntary Manslaughter
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest today (Tuesday), of an Atlantic woman. 35-year-old Jenny Clark was arrested on warrants for Intent to Manufacture / Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter. Clark was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked...
1 person died, 2 others were injured in a Dallas County crash, Monday
(Granger, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. The Patrol reports a 2010 International semi tractor-trailer and a 1991 Oldsmobile car collided at around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 at the intersection with Broadway Street. The accident happened...
5 separate arrests reported in Mills County
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five separate arrests took place over the past few days. Two people were arrested on separate charges, Sunday: Jessie Amanda Harman, of Glenwood, was arrested for the second day in a row, on a Driving while Revoked charge (Bond $1,000); And, 36-year-old Breanna Richelle Butterfield, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Driving While Barred ($2,000 bond).
Glenwood man arrested for OWI after his car misses a driveway and gets hung-up on a wall
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The driver of a 2014 Dodge Challenger was arrested early Saturday morning, following an accident in Glenwood. The Glenwood Police Department reports 54-year-old Charles Decker, of Glenwood, faces a charge of OWI/1st offense, following an accident in the driveway at 609 Coolidge Street, at around 1:55-a.m., Saturday. Authorities say a Police Officer witnessed Decker trying to back in the driveway, but missed the entrance and got hung-up on the curb, with the tires spinning.
2 non-injury accidents in Union County on Friday
(Creston, Iowa) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office & Creston Police reports two separate, non-injury accidents occurred Friday. The first happened at around 7:10-a.m., on U-S Highway 34. Authorities say a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 27-year-old Robin Mae Johnson, of Leon, was traveling westbound, when a deer came out of a ditch and into the path of the vehicle. Johnson was unable to avoid the deer. Her car struck the animal, causing damage to the left front side of the car and its windshield. The damage was estimated at $2,000.
Fatal crash in Exira Sunday afternoon
(Exira, Iowa) – A collision between a car and a semi tractor-trailer in Exira, Sunday afternoon, resulted in the death of a woman. The Iowa State Patrol reports the accident happened at around 2:48-p.m. in the area of 418 W. Washington Street, on the west side of Exira. Authorities...
Cass County Sheriff’s report, 10/10/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office today (Monday), released a report on arrests dating back to Sept. 29th. Most recently, on Saturday (Oct. 8), Deputies arrested 23-year-old Samuel Haag, of Cumberland, for OWI 1st Offense. Haag was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
Area firefighters respond to 2 incidents, Sunday
(Area News) Firefighters from Anita, Wiota and Adair responded to a combine fire southeast of Anita, Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported at around 4:40-p.m. It took place near intersection 765th Street and Glendale Road. According to report, when firefighters arrived, the combine was fully engulfed in flames. The operator...
Horse rescue in Pottawattamie County
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office posted on their social media page, Sunday morning, information about a horse rescue that occurred Saturday. Authorities say “Members of the Sheriff’s Office were called to assist in an animal rescue yesterday. A horse had fallen about 50 feet down to a creek bottom and was stuck in the mud and water. The horse was stuck for several hours until many hands were on scene to help get her out. The horse was very thankful to her rescuers and is now doing great.”
Red Oak man arrested on drug & child endangerment charges, Sunday
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak were called to the intersection of 5th & Corning Streets Sunday, following a report of a man using drugs while with a juvenile. On the scene, officers arrested 66-year-old Calvin Merle Watt, of Red Oak, at around 1:30-p.m. He was charged...
