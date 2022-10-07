Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. October 8, 2022. Michigan State Police are showing a baffling lack of urgency in determining and disseminating what impact a crime lab forensic scientist fired for mishandling documents may have on criminal prosecutions in the state. Sarah Nutter, who worked at MSP’s Northville lab, was fired 10 months...
Idaho Republicans supporting Democrat for attorney general
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 50 longtime Idaho Republicans, including a former governor and dozens of other past and current officeholders, on Tuesday endorsed the Democratic candidate for attorney general in November’s election. Republicans attended a news conference at the Statehouse with Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, who has...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian's onslaught, and Brenda Palmer's place is among them. By the government's count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
St. Louis Today. October 4, 2022. Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency. Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
Editorial Roundup: Iowa
Dubuque Telegraph Herald. October 5, 2022. Editorial: Iowans should reject firearms ballot measure. Every time a mass shooting happens in America, people wring their hands — or pound their fists — and say, “Something should be done about this.” And then nothing changes. Iowans will find...
Term limits pits questions of stagnation against expertise
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota voters in November will decide whether to impose term limits on the governor and state lawmakers. It’s a change supporters say would bring in new blood and term-limit foes decry as a blow to institutional knowledge of the Legislature. Measure 1 would...
Editorial Roundup: Illinois
Arlington Heights Daily Herald. October 6, 2022. Editorial: Campaigns expose specific examples of folly of partisan political boundaries. The run-up to the Nov. 8 election serves as a reminder of the need for redistricting reform to put an end to political gerrymandering in Illinois. “The Fair Maps Amendment,” a bipartisan...
Tennessee deadline Tuesday to register to vote in November
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 8 primary election. By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.
