The voter registration deadline in Tennessee is coming up. Here's how to register

The midterms are upon us, and now is the time to register to vote or make a plan for how you'll cast your ballot.

Registration deadlines are early in Tennessee. Before the important Nov. 8 election, you'll have to have your application in by Oct. 11.

Here's a look at all the voter information you'll need this election season and when Tennesseans will vote.

How to register to vote in Tennessee

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. To register to vote online, go to ovr.govote.tn.gov.

To register to vote by mail in Davidson County, you can download a paper application here. Mail the application to: P.O. Box 650 Nashville, TN 37202.

You can also hand deliver the application to one of these locations:

1417 Murfreesboro Pk, Davidson County Election Commission, Nashville, TN 37217

800 President Ronald Reagan Way, 4th Floor, Elections Administration, Nashville, TN 37210

To register in Davidson County, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

A resident of Davidson County

At least 18 years old on or before the next election

If you have had a felony conviction, your eligibility to register and vote depends upon the crime you were convicted of and the date of your conviction. Go to sos.tn.gov for details.

Has it been a while since you voted? Check to see if you're registered at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup.

How to request an absentee ballot in Tennessee

The final day to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1, but you should do it long before that.

Voters unable to visit the polls in person may request an absentee ballot. To find out if you meet the requirements for an absentee ballot request, visit nashville.gov/departments/elections/voters/request-absentee-ballot.

All requests for an absentee ballot must be in writing. Click here to print an absentee voting application.

Absentee ballots must be returned by mail – they cannot be emailed or hand delivered. Ballots will be accepted until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting in Davidson County

Early voting will take place from Oct. 19 through Nov. 3 across Tennessee. See a list of early voting locations and times in Davidson County in the document below. Voters can go to any location to cast a ballot during early voting.

Election Day in Tennessee

The big day is Nov. 8. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Davidson County.

Voters who choose to cast their ballot on Election Day must go to their specific neighborhood polling site. To find your polling place, look up your voting information at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/.