ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

More homeowners in flood zones can sell their homes if Horry expands buyout program

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zEgdC_0iQOzUpm00

Horry County officials are looking to expand its buyout program for homeowners living in flood-prone areas.

Last summer, the county received $13 million through the state’s Office of Resilience to accommodate buyouts for up to 60 homes in the Socastee area.

Residents who chose to sell were paid pre-storm market value, then their homes were demolished and converted to green space.

As of Oct. 7, a total of 37 properties have either been sold or are under contract, county program managers said.

But residents in other areas have also expressed interest in buyouts, according to Beth Tranter, the county’s community development director.

“We do have people in other areas of Horry County that are interested in buyouts,” she said, “and so we’re continuing to work with individuals who feel they need to get out of harm’s way, and that’s the solution for them.”

Tranter’s agency is asking the state for an additional $1.65 million in aid to expand the program outside of Socastee, she told a county council subcommittee on Friday. It wasn’t immediately known how many more homes that would enable the county to buy.

The Office of Resilience was created in 2020 in the aftermath of hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Horry County is especially susceptible to coastal and river flooding, with water taking up 9 percent of its 1,134 square miles, according to its flood prevention plan.

Socastee, a Census-designated area of more than 22,000 along the Intracoastal Waterway, has the county’s highest number of properties identified as “repetitive loss” due to flooding, the county’s flood mitigation plan says.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency defines a repetitive loss as any property that’s had two paid flood claims of at least $1,000 since 1978.

The buyout program is highly competitive — and future payouts will be adjusted to reflect current market values as an added incentive to sell, Tranter said.

“Because the market has been so hot lately, we became concerned that residents wouldn’t actually be able to relocate if all they were receiving was pre-storm value on their homes,” she said.

State Rep. Kevin Hardee, R-Conway, said moving people away from flood corridors using public money isn’t sustainable as the state looks to protect itself from future weather events.

“I know the state’s got a lot of money right now, but they don’t have the money to buy everybody out, so we’re going to leave some people behind if we take the perspective, ‘we’re going to buy this property and that property,’” he said Friday.

“I think we have to look at the problems instead of these piecemeal solutions because we can’t buy everybody out and when we do, we’re going to give them a value much less than what they paid.”

Residents interested in applying for the buyout program can visit the county’s website.

Comments / 1

Related
WITN

Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

An over 200 acre residential development could come to North Myrtle Beach

An almost 222-acre residential development could come to Water Tower Road in North Myrtle Beach, potentially bringing more than 500 homes. The request was made by Robert S. Guyton, who is representing the owner. The owner seeks to annex and rezone 221.42 acres next to the city limits of North Myrtle Beach for residential purposes, according to city documents.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Business
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
City
Socastee, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach, Horry County urge people to sign up for emergency alert systems

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it’s severe weather like Hurricane Ian or other emergencies in the area, leaders want you to stay informed. “When we have those tornado warnings and things like that, they come at night, it’s a great way to have just a redundant backup system kind of to your phone that can wake you up to let you know what you need to do to stay safe,” said Thomas Bell, the Interim Director of Public Information for Horry County.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach housing market shifts slightly

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data shows that Myrtle Beach homes have risen in price and that the area has increased in population. The median list price for single-family homes in Myrtle Beach is $241,877, according to data. The housing market has shifted from a seller’s market to more of a neutral market, meaning buyers […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hardee
The Post and Courier

Editorial: SC shouldn't set traps for heirs trying to pay their taxes, reclaim property

Along South Carolina’s coast, the problem of heirs properties — properties owned by multiple descendants, often dozens, without a clear title — is challenging enough. Those who live or work on these lands cannot borrow against their property’s value, and they always face the prospect that one heir, even one with but a tiny slice of ownership, can force the sale of the entire tract.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Flood Mitigation#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Office Of Resilience
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina University lifts shelter in place

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University lifted as shelter in place alert Monday evening after a law enforcement presence at an apartment complex near the university. The university initially tweeted out an alert about the law enforcement activity telling students to shelter in place, but no other details were provided. At 7:23 p.m., […]
CONWAY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCDOR: South Carolina issues tax relief due to Hurricane Ian

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Due to Hurricane Ian, the South Carolina Department of Revenue is issuing a tax relief for extension filers. They have extended the deadline for extension filers to file Individual Income Tax returns to February 15, 2023. This tax relief comes after the Internal Revenue Service...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Real Estate
myrtlebeachsc.com

As Myrtle Beach goes corporate, will the Sun News acquisition matter?

McClatchy papers, including the Myrtle Beach Sun News, were acquired during the covid period of 2020 by Chatham Asset Management, out of Chatham, New Jersey. A federal judge signed off on a $312 million bankruptcy deal for the historic newspaper company. McClatchy owned the Sun News, The Charlotte Observer, the State Newspaper and its flagship, The Sacramento Bee, among others.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSAV News 3

How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday. Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until […]
INCOME TAX
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
7K+
Followers
145
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy