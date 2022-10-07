Read full article on original website
2023 Volkswagen ID.4 First Drive: Heading In The Right Direction
Volkswagen's electric car ambitions in the U.S. rest on the ID.4, and 2023 brings both more affordable models and a step up in charging speed and technology.
The Corvette Impala Is The Chevy Concept That Was Ahead Of Its Time
The Chevy Corvette Impala made a splash as a boat of a concept vehicle, but it was ultimately never manufactured.
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
Elon Musk Says Pepsi Is Getting Tesla Semi First — And Soon
Tesla's first electric commercial truck, the Semi, has finally entered production, and it will start shipping to buyers this December. The news was announced on Twitter by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Semi was unveiled back in 2017, and like its massively hyped sibling, the Cybertruck, the production plans for Tesla's electric truck have been repeatedly delayed. First, it was part shortage and lack of production resources as Tesla was tirelessly working on its electric car delivery commitments.
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L And Grand Wagoneer L First Drive: Home On The Range
Longer and more luxurious, the 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L promise even more space without sacrifices off-road. But has Jeep gone just too big?
This Electric Car Failure Was Decades Ahead Of Its Time
It's natural to assume, as Teslas and cutting-edge hybrids become the face of the future auto industry, that electric cars are new and the dominant paradigm in personal transportation has always been gas propulsion. Not so. Mass market electric cars were widely available by 1905. One of the first major...
2024 Honda Prologue Electric SUV Revealed Inside And Out
After teasing us with design renders last May, Japanese automaker Honda has fully revealed its all-new 2024 Prologue electric SUV. With plans to release 30 new EVs globally by 2030 and 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040, Honda has partnered with American automaker General Motors to fast-track its EV presence in North America. The initial fruit of this partnership is the incoming Honda Prologue, the first Honda SUV designed at the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles.
The Reason Why Alfa Romeos Depreciate More Than Almost Any Car
Alfa Romeos are hailed as some of the best cars on the road today, but they only hold their crown for a short time. Here's why Alfas depreciate so fast.
Audi Has Great Idea For Recycling E-Tron Batteries
Electric rickshaws might be the future of recycling electric vehicle batteries that expire in cars but can still be used.
