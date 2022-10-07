ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Firing News

Week 6 of the 2022 college football season brings a major coordinator firing out of the Big Ten. Sunday afternoon, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced that he's fired his team's offensive coordinator. The change comes after Rutgers lost to Nebraska on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty poorly...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 6:

The college football season has hit the midway point for most of the teams in the Big Ten, which is a good time to take some time to evaluate just where everybody sits this season. The conference has a couple of teams still sitting pretty comfortably atop the conference’s power rankings, but could that change next weekend? Meanwhile, the Big Ten West race is about as open as it has ever been, and a couple of its members appear to be trending in the right direction after a couple of good wins in the past couple of weeks. Here is a...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl

It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes kickoff time set against Ohio State

The Hawkeyes are off enjoying their bye week this week as they set to take on Ohio State next week. On Monday, the Big Ten announced the channels and kick off times for the conference's Week 8 slate of games. The Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes are set to face off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22 on FOX.
saturdaytradition.com

B1G bowl projections following Week 6

Could Ohio State be the No. 1 team in the country?. It certainly seems reasonable, regardless of what the poll’s say. The Buckeyes are 6-0 and one of the B1G’s first officially bowl eligible squads along with Michigan, which punched its ticket with a win over Indiana. They...
On3.com

Vegas odds revealed for Michigan football vs. Penn State

Michigan football is 6-0 and faces its stiffest challenge of the season to this point in a potential matchup of top 10 teams when Penn State comes into town this weekend. This is the first Big Ten East pecking-order matchup of the season and will help determine the balance of power in the conference.
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 507 | Illini clip the Hawkeyes

Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner react to Illinois football's 9-6 win over Iowa, the Illini's first win over the Hawkeyes since 2008. Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner react to Illinois football's 9-6 win over Iowa, the Illini's first win over the Hawkeyes since 2008. The guys discuss the continually dominant defense, Tommy DeVito's injury, Barry Lunney Jr.'s play-calling in the red zone and discuss next week's game against Minnesota before taking listener questions.
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN experts update projections for College Football Playoff following Week 6

ESPN’s panel of college football experts is updating its College Football Playoff picks after every week’s slate of games. Following all of the games in Week 6, there is heavy consensus for the top 3 teams in the country. In ESPN’s latest CFP picks, a trio of teams — Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State — appeared on every one of the 14 ballots.
