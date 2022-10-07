Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Firing News
Week 6 of the 2022 college football season brings a major coordinator firing out of the Big Ten. Sunday afternoon, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced that he's fired his team's offensive coordinator. The change comes after Rutgers lost to Nebraska on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty poorly...
Urban Meyer Reveals Team He Would Bet On Making College Football Playoff
On this Saturday's edition of Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, each member revealed their lock to make the College Football Playoff. Brady Quinn kicked this discussion off by raving about Ohio State. He then passed the baton over to former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. Though it won't surprise anyone,...
Big Ten football power rankings after Week 6:
The college football season has hit the midway point for most of the teams in the Big Ten, which is a good time to take some time to evaluate just where everybody sits this season. The conference has a couple of teams still sitting pretty comfortably atop the conference’s power rankings, but could that change next weekend? Meanwhile, the Big Ten West race is about as open as it has ever been, and a couple of its members appear to be trending in the right direction after a couple of good wins in the past couple of weeks. Here is a...
ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl
It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes kickoff time set against Ohio State
The Hawkeyes are off enjoying their bye week this week as they set to take on Ohio State next week. On Monday, the Big Ten announced the channels and kick off times for the conference's Week 8 slate of games. The Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes are set to face off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22 on FOX.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G bowl projections following Week 6
Could Ohio State be the No. 1 team in the country?. It certainly seems reasonable, regardless of what the poll’s say. The Buckeyes are 6-0 and one of the B1G’s first officially bowl eligible squads along with Michigan, which punched its ticket with a win over Indiana. They...
Vegas odds revealed for Michigan football vs. Penn State
Michigan football is 6-0 and faces its stiffest challenge of the season to this point in a potential matchup of top 10 teams when Penn State comes into town this weekend. This is the first Big Ten East pecking-order matchup of the season and will help determine the balance of power in the conference.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, ending the former Baylor coach's tenure five games into his third losing season
RELATED PEOPLE
Five Thoughts: How Much More of Matt Canada?
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense, or coaches, weren't ready to win.
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 507 | Illini clip the Hawkeyes
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner react to Illinois football's 9-6 win over Iowa, the Illini's first win over the Hawkeyes since 2008. Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner react to Illinois football's 9-6 win over Iowa, the Illini's first win over the Hawkeyes since 2008. The guys discuss the continually dominant defense, Tommy DeVito's injury, Barry Lunney Jr.'s play-calling in the red zone and discuss next week's game against Minnesota before taking listener questions.
Big Ten Coaches Give Their Hot Takes on Most Overrated Football Stats
Several coaches within the conference weighed in on the most overrated stats in football.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN experts update projections for College Football Playoff following Week 6
ESPN’s panel of college football experts is updating its College Football Playoff picks after every week’s slate of games. Following all of the games in Week 6, there is heavy consensus for the top 3 teams in the country. In ESPN’s latest CFP picks, a trio of teams — Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State — appeared on every one of the 14 ballots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christopherson's B1G rankings: Huskers move up; Purdue and Illinois both in the top five?
Mickey Joseph delivered the line of his postgame presser at the very end following the 14-13 win at Rutgers. He'd been asked about Nebraska being in first place in the Big Ten's West Division for at least the night. "I mean, first place is when you end the season –...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard celebrates with Wisconsin in locker room following debut win over Northwestern
Jim Leonhard was feeing good after his team’s win over Northwestern. Wisconsin beat Northwestern in Evanston for the first time since 2016. Linebacker Nick Herbig gave Leonhard the game ball for his first win after celebrating in the locker room. Herbig finished the game with 7 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 tackle for loss.
Michigan RB coach Mike Hart: I'm 'trending in a positive direction' after medical scare at Indiana
Michigan football RBs coach Mike Hart released a statement via the team's social media accounts and said he's "trending in a positive direction."
Comments / 0