The college football season has hit the midway point for most of the teams in the Big Ten, which is a good time to take some time to evaluate just where everybody sits this season. The conference has a couple of teams still sitting pretty comfortably atop the conference’s power rankings, but could that change next weekend? Meanwhile, the Big Ten West race is about as open as it has ever been, and a couple of its members appear to be trending in the right direction after a couple of good wins in the past couple of weeks. Here is a...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO