Big Central Conference football scoreboard, complete coverage: Week 6

It’s Week 6 in the Big Central Conference and we’ve entered the home stretch. The last of the division races are being decided, playoff positions are being solidified, and our Big Central Football Conference clubs look to finish strong. Here is what’s on the slate this weekend.

A full schedule of games can be found below. Final scores of those contests, as well as links to stories and other coverage will be updated on this page throughout the weekend.

MyCentralJersey.com's team of photographers and reporters will be staffing multiple games this weekend and providing complete coverage of all this weekend's action.

Week 5 live coverage plan:

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

♦ Beatwriter Andy Mendlowitz heads to Metuchen, as St. Joseph plays host to Edison in the first-ever night game at SJM. It’s also our Game of the Week, as the sixth-ranked Eagles visit the 12th-ranked Falcons. Andy’s on Twitter @Andy_Mendlowitz

♦ Reporter Harry Frezza heads to Montgomery – again – this time the 15th-ranked Cougars play host to No. 7 North Hunterdon with the Liberty Silver Division title on the line. Live updates on Twitter @TheFrez56

♦ Reporter Donovan Hugel is in Old Bridge, as the Knights play host to Monroe. He’s on Twitter @DonoHugel

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

♦ Beatwriter Andy Mendlowitz heads to Kehler Stadium, as Westfield welcomes in St. Joseph-Metuchen for a Saturday matinee. Live updates on Twitter @Andy_Mendlowitz

In addition, our staff will provide full write-ups of every other game in the Big Central Conference and our local independent teams in our weekly roundup

Please consider subscribing to MyCentralJersey.com. Great subscriptions offers are available now!

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE

For insight and analysis into this week’s contests, check out our picks column from Courier News football beat writer Simeon Pincus and Home News Tribune football beat writer Andy Mendlowitz.

Also, check this week's team rankings for the Big Central Football Conference Top 15

Stay with MyCentralJersey.com throughout the year for the most comprehensive coverage of the Big Central Football Conference.

WEEK 6 SCOREBOARD

Saturday, Oct. 8

Pingry 34, King School 3

Spotswood 28, Dayton 7

New Providence at Metuchen, 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Bernards 38, Bound Brook 0

Brearley 32, Highland Park 0

Carteret 28, Governor Livingston 7

Colonia 24, Perth Amboy 14

Cranford 28, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0

Delaware Valley 48, South River 0

Edison 42, St. Joseph 23

Hillsborough 29, Hunterdon Central 15

Hillside 38, AL Johnson 7

Immaculate Conception 16, Immaculata 7

Manville 39, Belvidere 6

Middlesex 7, Roselle Park 0

North Brunswick 41, New Brunswick 10

North Hunterdon 21, Montgomery 14

North Plainfield 33, JP Stevens 6

Old Bridge 28, Monroe 21

Phillipsburg 28, Bridgewater-Raritan 13

Piscataway 42, East Brunswick 14

Ridge 24, South Brunswick 7

Roselle 41, Ridgefield Park 35

Sayreville 15, Franklin 0

South Hunterdon 43, Dunellen 0

South Plainfield 33, Voorhees 19

St. Thomas Aquinas 33, Rahway 0

Summit 28, Linden 14

Union 41, Elizabeth 7

Watchung Hills 31, Plainfield 22

Westfield 37, Somerville 0

Woodbridge 34, J.F. Kennedy 0

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Big Central Conference football scoreboard, complete coverage: Week 6