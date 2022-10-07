ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Kari Lake’s Campaign Video Blunder

By HuffPost Video
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZkLi_0iQOzD4f00

Comments / 159

Donna
4d ago

Don’t vote for Kari Lake, she is just another troublemaker! She has a big mouth and will be just like Boebert and MTG loving all the attention they get making up stories and they are liars!! Vote Blue and get these lunatic’s out of politics!! Women we need to come together and stand our ground! Nobody can tell us what to do with our own bodies!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

Reply(21)
73
Louise Giddens
3d ago

American 🗽 people 👫 she very dangerous woman 💁 in a American 🗽 she's smart , then Trump , But has the same ideas Trump has! That is why Trump promotes her! Yes, she is a mum and a soccer ⚽ mum that people like, But she's more dangerous than Trump! She's already said she not certify the election ✅! Now, that is very twisted!

Reply(1)
22
Jeff Charles
3d ago

Kari wants to be like a certain concentration camp commander's wife from WWll and she wants a lamp shade cut and stretched from the pretty tattooed skin she sees on detained migrants in AZ.

Reply(8)
16
Related
CNN

See what Russians left behind after being run out of city

CNN became the first international television crew to enter Izium since the Ukrainians retook it from Russian forces. Izium has now been “liberated,” along with almost the whole of Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military source told CNN. CNN’s Sam Kiley reports on why the city is a strategic loss for the Russian military.
POLITICS
HuffPost

HuffPost

172K+
Followers
10K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy