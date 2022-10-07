ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSNT News

Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
LJWORLD

Have you gotten the newest COVID booster? About 7,000 in Douglas County have; health department hoping for plenty more

While thousands in Douglas County have received the latest COVID-19 booster, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is hoping for thousands more, especially as flu season and winter weather get underway. The health department began administering the new booster, which is more effective against omicron subvariants, about a month ago. Anyone 12...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning

A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a 9-year-old victim of a fatal Turnpike accident that claimed the lives of two other children as well. A GoFundMe has been created for 9-year-old Laila Azari, a victim of the fatal accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, that killed her and two other children on the Kansas Turnpike.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested after another resident’s medical emergency was found to be the result of a homicide. The Topeka Police Department says that Elisha Rahfiki Burton, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after officers opened a homicide investigation over the weekend. Around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, officials were called to the 200 block of NW Knox Ave. with reports of a medical emergency.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Investigation leads to 1st degree murder charge in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka Police Department. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:40 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

1 shot, 1 seriously injured in incident at Leawood home Sunday night

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a Sunday night disturbance that ended with two men in the hospital: One shot, the other suffering from blunt force trauma. Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court just after 9...
LEAWOOD, KS

