Read full article on original website
Related
Shots fired outside J.C. Harmon High School homecoming on Saturday
Nobody was injured after shots were fired near J.C. Harmon High School's homecoming on Saturday night.
KMBC.com
Several small fights, gunshots reported outside homecoming at a KCK high school
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials with one Kansas City, Kansas, high school are trying to set the record straight on an incident that happened outside the school's homecoming dance Saturday after rumors started to circulate on social media. A letter was sent to parents with students at JC Harmon...
Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
Raytown man calls police to report his own shooting
Raytown police are investigating after a man called to report he'd been shot. It happened near East 75th Street and Arlington Monday morning.
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
LJWORLD
Have you gotten the newest COVID booster? About 7,000 in Douglas County have; health department hoping for plenty more
While thousands in Douglas County have received the latest COVID-19 booster, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is hoping for thousands more, especially as flu season and winter weather get underway. The health department began administering the new booster, which is more effective against omicron subvariants, about a month ago. Anyone 12...
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning
A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
WIBW
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a 9-year-old victim of a fatal Turnpike accident that claimed the lives of two other children as well. A GoFundMe has been created for 9-year-old Laila Azari, a victim of the fatal accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, that killed her and two other children on the Kansas Turnpike.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested after another resident’s medical emergency was found to be the result of a homicide. The Topeka Police Department says that Elisha Rahfiki Burton, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after officers opened a homicide investigation over the weekend. Around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, officials were called to the 200 block of NW Knox Ave. with reports of a medical emergency.
Malnourished woman escapes house, “held against her will for significant period of time”
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man identified according to online jail records...
Investigation leads to 1st degree murder charge in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka Police Department. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:40 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of […]
Police investigate kidnapping and rape in western Missouri town￼
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man with rape, kidnapping, and assault...
Dog sitter finally returns slain Kansas City firefighter’s dog, family says
Loved ones of the Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence, Missouri, say they are fighting a battle to get his beloved dog back.
24-year-old man arrested in hit-and-run that killed construction worker
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man from Independence has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of Kansas City construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving. Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49. Wilson was a father,...
KMBC.com
1 shot, 1 seriously injured in incident at Leawood home Sunday night
LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a Sunday night disturbance that ended with two men in the hospital: One shot, the other suffering from blunt force trauma. Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court just after 9...
Kansas couple accused of burglary, using stolen credit card
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man and woman for alleged burglary and theft. On August 24, police investigated a theft of a financial card from a residence in the 400 block Mound in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just after 6p.m. Sunday, police arrested...
Comments / 0