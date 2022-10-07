Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NHL
Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster
FORWARDS (14) Clark Gillies relinquishes the captaincy. Denis Potvin is named the new team captain. by New York Islanders NYIslanders / NewYorkIslanders.com. Oct. 11, 1979 - Clark Gillies relinquishes the captaincy. Denis Potvin is named the third captain in franchise history. Oct. 11, 1975 - The Islanders win their home...
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three early-season questions
Here are three early-season questions for the Lightning as they prepare to begin their 30th anniversary campaign. Seven of the first nine games will be played on the road. There are two separate six-day trips in the season's opening three weeks. Adding in departure days - including Monday's travel day to New York City - the Lightning will be away for 14 of the season's first 20 days.
NHL
7 Facts: Nikita Soshnikov
The New York Islanders Russian contingent grew by one on Monday, as Nikita Soshnikov was named to the team's 23-man roster. Soshnikov signed a one-year deal on Sept. 21, as the winger was looking to return to the NHL after spending three seasons in the KHL. Get to know the Islanders new winger.
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Holloway, Kuzmenko, Addison among preseason standouts worth adding; season preview podcasts. Each week during the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com will provide the top 10 players to add off the fantasy hockey waiver wire. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY...
NHL
Penguins Announce Plans for Opening Night Against the Arizona Coyotes
The Penguins will begin their 2022.23 season on Thursday, October 13. The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their 2022-23 regular season presented by UPMC on Thursday, October 13 when they host the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open...
NHL
Red Wings trim roster by 15
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
NHL
'It's a slow burn' | How Dahlin has emerged as a leader with Sabres
Defenseman enters his 5th NHL season and 1st as an alternate captain. Kyle Okposo first saw the fire in Rasmus Dahlin in 2018, when Dahlin was an 18-year-old rookie in Buffalo and only months removed from being selected first overall in the NHL Draft. Dahlin was as competitive as he...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings begin the season against familiar foe, Golden Knights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knightas:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Golden Knights. Team Records:. Golden Knights: 0 -...
NHL
Blues acquire Samorukov in trade with Oilers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Samorukov, 23, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the third round (No. 84 overall) of...
NHL
Canadiens announce opening night roster
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens announced its 22-man roster for opening night. It includes 14 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Evgenii Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Hoffman, Sean Monahan, Michael Pezzetta, Rem Pitlick, Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki. Defensemen. Kaiden...
NHL
Breaking down Lightning-Rangers, Golden Knights-Kings
Analyst Weekes discusses North American season-opening doubleheader on ESPN. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The NHL season is back and begins with a great doubleheader. First, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers at...
NHL
Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK
Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
NHL
Five Takeaways from Lou Lamoriello's Preseason Press Conference
The Islanders GM offered insights and injury updates as team announces 23-man roster. After announcing the team's 23-man roster on Monday evening, New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello addressed the media on a variety of topics. Off the top, Lamoriello was pleased with the team's training camp,...
NHL
SEA of Leadership
Four Kraken veterans will be alternate captains and form the captaincy group this season: Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson, Jaden Schwartz. The Kraken expect a strong core of players, including four alternate captains, to provide leadership throughout the 2022-23 season. With the opening night roster set for the start...
NHL
Lineup Analysis: What to Know Heading into 2022.23
When describing the team identity of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby would start with the word speed. "And you can say the word experience," the captain added with a knowing grin. "That's another word that's been used a little bit more." As head coach Mike Sullivan likes to say, they...
NHL
Breaking down the Sabres' 23-man roster
Looking position-by-position at the group that practiced inside LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday. Kevyn Adams called JJ Peterka on Monday to inform the rookie forward he had made the NHL club. Peterka was still smiling when he met the media 24 hours later. "I was just super, super happy," Peterka said....
NHL
All the Kings Men Podcast | 10 Biggest Questions for the 2022-23 Season
The LA Kings 2022-23 season is about to begin! Jim Fox and Nick Nickson join host Jesse Cohen to ask the 10 biggest questions facing the Kings in the upcoming year. The pair of veteran broadcasters look at the changes made to the organization and the changes still to come if the LA Kings want to return to the playoffs at the end of the season.
NHL
Jets and Moose kick off the 2022-23 season
Delicious new concessions, exclusive content series, premium Jets Gear shopping experience and new ways to win!. WINNIPEG, Oct. 11, 2021 - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Hockey Clubs return to regular season action this week, kicking off the 2022-23 season with the Jets Home Opener presented by Canada Life on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. CT vs. the New York Rangers, the Moose Home Opener presented by Canada Life on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. CT vs. the Rockford IceHogs, followed by an encore Moose vs. IceHogs matchup on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. CT.
NHL
Practice Notebook - Oct. 11, 2022
Jets reflect on four days in Banff: "It really puts everybody on the right foot moving forward" Even after his second two-hour practice in as many days, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt still has a smile on his face. It's hard not to when the two previous days were spent...
NHL
Brassard signs one-year, $750,000 contract with Senators
Forward was in training camp on PTO, had three points in four games. Derick Brassard signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The 35-year-old forward was in training camp on a professional tryout contract, and had three points (one goal, two assists) in four preseason games. He scored a power-play goal and had one assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens at Kraft Hockeyville Canada 2021 at Bouctouche, New Brunswick on Saturday.
