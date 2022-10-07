Read full article on original website
easternwv.edu
7th annual Potomac Highlands Agriculture Innovation Showcase set for Oct. 15
The latest advancements in agriculture technology will be on display at this year’s Potomac Highlands Agriculture Innovation Showcase hosted by Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Ag Innovation Program. The outdoor event kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 on Eastern’s main campus, located at...
easternwv.edu
Eastern invites community to celebrate first-generation college graduates and students on Nov. 8
In 2017, the Council for Opportunity in Education and the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators’ Center for First-Generation Student Success launched the inaugural First-Generation College Celebration on Nov. 8, the anniversary of the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965. This year, Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is joining with College for West Virginia (CFWV) to celebrate the successes and contributions of first-generation college graduates and students in West Virginia.
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
royalexaminer.com
Winchester Civil War reenactor pleads not guilty to planting a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield
Winchester resident Gerald Leonard Drake pleaded not guilty on Friday to 15 charges alleging that he planted a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt other events, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia. A...
wchstv.com
W.Va. DHHR suspends placements at youth treatment center following employee's arrest
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An employee of a nonprofit organization that serves youth in need of support with behavioral issues has been charged with multiple crimes following a series of alleged events involving several teenage boys at the facility. Jenny Ziomara Guevara, 26, of Martinsburg is charged with felony...
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
Metro News
The drug ‘boot’ intercepted in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Berkeley County man has been intercepted transporting a drug called “boot” into the West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle. According to U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, Kyle Finch, 23, of Hedgesville, has entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute eutylone.
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two years. It was a busy day downtown as many people came out to enjoy musical performances and vendors and celebrate the city’s diversity. “It means a lot for us...
historynet.com
Winchester’s Burying Grounds: Where North Meets South
Winchester National Cemetery was established on land appropriated for burials during the Civil War. Although the land was used for burial purposes as early as 1862, the cemetery was not officially dedicated until April 8, 1866. It’s the final resting place for Union soldiers who fought and died at the battles of Winchester, New Market, Front Royal, Snickers Gap, Harpers Ferry, Martinsburg, and Romney. There are 14 monuments to Union regiments, corps, and states that either are represented by some of the soldiers buried in the cemetery and/or had participants in the 3rd Battle of Winchester. The oldest monument dates to 1864 and was erected for the 38th Massachusetts Infantry.
q101online.com
Page County Authorities Search for Person of Interest
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff’s Office is currently holds a felon warrant for Marcus Lewis, now identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford, W/M, 5’11”, 170lbs, brown eyes, shaved head. Bradford was last seen on September 3, 2022 in the Luray area in the company of Marcus Lewis.
theriver953.com
WCFR respond to a house fire that displaces 7
Warren County Emergency Communications Center received multiple reports of a dwelling fire in the 1300 block of Warren Avenue. Firefighters arrived shortly after the reports at approximately 7:30 p.m. Significant fire conditions were reported coming from the home by the first responders and a second alarm was issued for assistance.
breezejmu.org
Miss Gay Harrisonburg 25th Anniversary
A new drag queen was crowned miss Gay Harrisonburg on October 1st. Sam Game celebrated with the queens and gained insight on their tight-knit community.
French Creek, West Virginia man arrested after marijuana from California found in UPS packages
A French Creek man was arrested on Thursday after the Upshur County Sheriff's Office says marijuana was found in two separate UPS packages that weighed about 20 pounds each.
wsvaonline.com
Pounds of Drugs Seized in “Operation Barbecue Sauce”
HARRISONBURG, Va. – An arrest in Harrisonburg provided the conclusion to what police called “Operation Barbeque Sauce.”. The joint narcotics investigation ramped up last Thursday when a search warrant was executed in Greene County. Police there say the search turned up a large amount of drugs including 13-pounds of meth, four pounds of Heroin as well as various amounts of Fentanyl and cocaine. Police also seized a half dozen guns and nearly 13-thousand dollars in cash.
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
WDTV
Frost and freeze coming for Sunday morning!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! How about these chilly fall temperatures? Highs today struggled to get any higher than the mid-50s, at a time of year where the average temps are low 70s. Skies cleared through the afternoon, but those clear skies tonight are what will make for some of the chilliest temperatures we’ve seen since earlier this year. For the lowlands, tomorrow morning could be as cool as the mid-30s, and for the mountains, sub-freezing temps are predicted. For this reason, a Freeze Warning is in effect for Randolph, eastern Tucker, and eastern Webster Counties, and a Frost Advisory is in effect for everyone else in our viewing area. Both alerts are for 2am through 9am. Be sure to protect sensitive plants and outdoor plumbing. After that, we’ll be on a steady warming trend through midweek under mostly sunny skies. A cold front crossing over West Virginia on Thursday will provide our next chance of rain as well as our next blast of cool air, just in time for next weekend.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
Morgan Messenger
Tractor trailer rollover closes Detour Road Monday
Fire officials with the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched shortly after noon to a commercial vehicle collision with rollover on Detour Road west of Great Cacapon. Fire officials said Rescue Engine 32 and Squad 32 responded along with Morgan County Medic 7-8. When they arrived on the scene,...
cbs19news
Police identify victim in Nelson County crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash caused delays on I-81 S
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81 S near MM 268. Traffic was backup up 6 miles at one point, and drivers should expect delays in the area.
