Dayton, OH

WDTN

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Troy native, area firefighter posthumously honored

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy native and former Harrison Township Fire Department member was posthumously honored this weekend on October 8 and 9. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Clay R. Westfall is being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland. […]
TROY, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues

Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
