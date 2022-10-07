Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
Ohio eager for Honda’s Plant coming to East Liberty
“We were competing not just in Ohio but throughout the country,” said President & CEO Dayton Development Coalition Jeff Hoagland.
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Troy native, area firefighter posthumously honored
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy native and former Harrison Township Fire Department member was posthumously honored this weekend on October 8 and 9. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Clay R. Westfall is being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues
Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
Van crashes into Harrison Twp. home, driver detained
Police said the van backed out of the home and drove off. The woman driving the van was detained two minutes later.
These cities have seen the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
Three arrested in Kettering after mail, weed found in car
The officer saw the car had expired registration and pulled the driver over.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two arrested after Greenville break-in; Vandalism on the rise
Investigating officers found pieces of evidence left at the scene which led to a home just a few blocks away. Officers searched the home and found the stolen items. Two men in the home were arrested and are now facing felony charges.
Video: Middletown police seek theft suspects
Middletown police reported that the theft took place at a garage on Malvern Street.
VIDEO: Man’s legs catch fire during car crash, officers run to his rescue
Recently released body camera video shows Ohio police officers running to rescue a man who caught on fire after a car crash.
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Middletown ID’d
The Butler County Coroner's Office has since identified the man as 42-year-old Christopher C. Parshall of Middletown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lane reopens after car and cement truck collide on I-75
The car and the concrete truck collided on I-75 North sending the car over the embankment near the Miami and Montgomery County line.
Man shows up at MVH with gunshot wound
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a man showed up at Miami Valley Hospital around 1 a.m. on Monday saying he had been shot.
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know
Social Security recipients will soon know exactly how much their monthly payments will jump next year.
Comments / 0