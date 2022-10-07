ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

coladaily.com

Richland County Sheriff's Department investigating Northeast Columbia homicide

The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating a homicide after two people were found dead in a Northeast Columbia home. According to RCSD, deputies responded to the 400 block of Green Springs Dr. for a welfare check Sunday night. They found a man and woman inside the home who both appeared to have gun shot wounds. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Overnight shooting at Prescott Road under investigation

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday. It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Prescott Road. Deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
VANCE, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington County coroner identifies victim fatality shot on South Lake Dr.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department reported two people were shot near a Waffle House shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday. Officials tweeted on the department's Twitter page that deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20 after the victims were shot in an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

KCSD: Assault charge upgraded to murder

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department says Michael Todd Gray, 51, was charged with murder after an Oct. 3 incident where he assaulted a victim who later succumbed to head injuries. Gray was initially charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

14-Year-Old Charged After Loaded Gun Found At School

(Columbia, SC) -- A high school student is facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun to school. A loaded gun was found in a 14-year-old's bag during a search at Columbia High School Monday. The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Missing child found safely by Lexington police

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department has found the missing 11-year-old they were looking for. Tristan Lanford was returned to his home according to officials. Officials were searching for Tristan Lanford, he was last seen on the 200 block of Old Chapin Road early in the...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

C.A. Johnson High School under lock down

Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are safeguarding the inside and outside of C.A. Johnson High School. According to CPD, a circulating social media post threatened gun violence today. A shooting has not occurred. CPD and Richland School District One are working together to track down the threat origin and to...
COLUMBIA, SC

