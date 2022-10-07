Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
One person injured in shooting on Prescott Road in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was injured in a shooting on Prescott Road in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Prescott Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim with...
coladaily.com
Richland County Sheriff's Department investigating Northeast Columbia homicide
The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating a homicide after two people were found dead in a Northeast Columbia home. According to RCSD, deputies responded to the 400 block of Green Springs Dr. for a welfare check Sunday night. They found a man and woman inside the home who both appeared to have gun shot wounds. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.
WIS-TV
Deputies: Charges upgraded after Camden assault victim dies from injuries
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a suspect’s charges have been upgraded after the victim of an assault died from his injuries. The incident happened on October 3 at around 10 a.m. at the Parkview Motel in Camden. Michael Todd Gray, 51,...
wach.com
Deputies investigating, no shooter found at Richland County high school
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is currently on campus at Lower Richland High School for one call of a shooting. It was determined by officials there was not an active shooter at the school and there was no evidence of a shooting at all.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Overnight shooting at Prescott Road under investigation
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday. It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Prescott Road. Deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
WLTX.com
Neighbors shocked, saddened by murder of couple in northeast Richland County
James and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in their home after a welfare check on Sunday. Now, their son is in custody.
‘Lit a pair of panties on fire’: South Carolina woman charged with arson, attempted murder in house fire
An Aiken County woman was arrested on charges of arson and attempted murder after an incident where she allegedly set a pair of underwear on fire and locked herself in a room.
wach.com
Lower Richland High School student arrested in connection with active shooter hoax
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff's Department says it' has arrested a teen after making a hoax active shooter call at Lower Richland High School Monday afternoon. The call came from a 16-year-old student at the high school, who was arrested and charged with unlawful use of...
WIS-TV
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
coladaily.com
Lexington County coroner identifies victim fatality shot on South Lake Dr.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department reported two people were shot near a Waffle House shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday. Officials tweeted on the department's Twitter page that deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20 after the victims were shot in an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
abccolumbia.com
KCSD: Assault charge upgraded to murder
KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department says Michael Todd Gray, 51, was charged with murder after an Oct. 3 incident where he assaulted a victim who later succumbed to head injuries. Gray was initially charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after...
Sheriff: Murder suspect out on bond leads Richland County deputies on chase
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The investigation of a suspicious vehicle at a Farrow Road gas station on Saturday soon led to a pursuit in which two deputies collided and one was sent to the hospital. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the chase began when deputies noticed the vehicle...
iheart.com
14-Year-Old Charged After Loaded Gun Found At School
(Columbia, SC) -- A high school student is facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun to school. A loaded gun was found in a 14-year-old's bag during a search at Columbia High School Monday. The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm...
Two killed in northeast Richland County, one near Myrtle Beach: police say one suspect is responsible
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes. Horry County Police say they arrested 25-year-old Matthew Allen Dewitt at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the...
3 dead in 2 South Carolina homicides, including town councilman; suspect arrested
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are dead in two South Carolina homicides, including Atlantic Beach Councilman Jim DeWitt and a woman near Conway, according to police. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, was arrested in the Atlantic Beach area and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to police. Horry County police say charges […]
wpde.com
2 people shot at Lexington County Waffle House, deputies investigating
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting at a Waffle House where two people were shot Saturday night. According to officials, the incident happened at the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20. Deputies said based on early information, the shooting was...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. aware of social media threats against Richland County Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are aware of the alleged social media threats made mentioning Columbia and Richland County Schools. Officials from the department say they have not found any credible information to support the circulating threats. All threats are investigated and taken seriously when...
wach.com
Missing child found safely by Lexington police
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department has found the missing 11-year-old they were looking for. Tristan Lanford was returned to his home according to officials. Officials were searching for Tristan Lanford, he was last seen on the 200 block of Old Chapin Road early in the...
coladaily.com
C.A. Johnson High School under lock down
Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are safeguarding the inside and outside of C.A. Johnson High School. According to CPD, a circulating social media post threatened gun violence today. A shooting has not occurred. CPD and Richland School District One are working together to track down the threat origin and to...
wach.com
Man shot at Lexington County apartment complex, police investigating
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting where a man was shot and two people fled from a Lexington County Apartment complex. The shooting happened at Building 500 of the Reserve at Old Mill Apartments on East Main Street. Officials say, at around...
