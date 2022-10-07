Pinkies Bakery moving to former Friendly’s

TOWN OF CHENAGO, NY – The Pinkies empire on Upper Front Street is expanding.

Pinkies Bakery and Cafe opened in the Kost Plaza 2½ years ago and has become so popular, owners Dan Napierala and Rachel Richmond are planning to move to a larger location.



What was originally intended to be just a doughnut and coffee shop has expanded to offer a wide variety of pastries prepared by culinary school-trained chefs.



Offerings include specialty cakes, cheesecakes, cupcakes, croissants, savory pastries, breakfast sandwiches and half moon cookies.



Napierala says Pinkies appeals to people nostalgic for old fashioned bakeries.

“Brings me back to when I was a kid, getting dragged around downtown Binghamton with my mother on Saturday for shopping. It was a treat to get that half moon cookie from one of the bakeries if you behaved yourself. It brings back memories.”



Pinkies also bakes a different extreme doughnut each day.



Today’s special was the Oreo doughnut.



Pinkies began with a barbecue food truck in 2010 and then opened Pinkies Barbecue at 1166 Upper Front in 2017.



Now it plans to move its bakery into the former Friendly’s building on Upper Front.



Napierala says the goal is to complete the move soon after the new year and then come up with a new Pinkies concept for the Kost Plaza building.



Meanwhile, the bakery is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to Monday.



To make a special order, call 607-217-5175 extension 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.