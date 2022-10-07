ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Pinkies Bakery moving to former Friendly’s

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4KLu_0iQOxZAz00

TOWN OF CHENAGO, NY – The Pinkies empire on Upper Front Street is expanding.

Pinkies Bakery and Cafe opened in the Kost Plaza 2½ years ago and has become so popular, owners Dan Napierala and Rachel Richmond are planning to move to a larger location.


What was originally intended to be just a doughnut and coffee shop has expanded to offer a wide variety of pastries prepared by culinary school-trained chefs.


Offerings include specialty cakes, cheesecakes, cupcakes, croissants, savory pastries, breakfast sandwiches and half moon cookies.


Napierala says Pinkies appeals to people nostalgic for old fashioned bakeries.

“Brings me back to when I was a kid, getting dragged around downtown Binghamton with my mother on Saturday for shopping. It was a treat to get that half moon cookie from one of the bakeries if you behaved yourself. It brings back memories.”

Pinkies also bakes a different extreme doughnut each day.


Today’s special was the Oreo doughnut.


Pinkies began with a barbecue food truck in 2010 and then opened Pinkies Barbecue at 1166 Upper Front in 2017.


Now it plans to move its bakery into the former Friendly’s building on Upper Front.


Napierala says the goal is to complete the move soon after the new year and then come up with a new Pinkies concept for the Kost Plaza building.


Meanwhile, the bakery is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to Monday.


To make a special order, call 607-217-5175 extension 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 2

Related
News Channel 34

Upstate man arrested for faking son’s death for money

ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man, Kaleb D. Stevens of Adams was arrested on October 9 after he faked his son’s death for monetary donations, according to New York State Police. Stevens was charged with the following: Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class “E” felony Scheme to Defraud in the first degree, […]
ADAMS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Doughnut#Coffee Shop#Food Drink#Chenago#Upper Front
Greyson F

Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.

A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
PHOENIX, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon

Home cooked Mexican food will soon be available near you.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. When it comes to food, nothing beats home cooking. There really is something to say regarding that little extra love that’s put into the food. It’s not a fancy recipe whipped up in a test kitchen designed to go off of some new trend ingredient or style. It’s a tried and true recipe that, oftentimes, has been passed down from generation to generation. It’s possible to taste all of the history and the heart that goes into every bite. And now, there is a Mexican home-cooking restaurant opening up in the coming days in Albuquerque’s Old Town.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fortune

McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’

McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant

Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
PHOENIX, AZ
Travel Maven

This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
LA CROSSE, WI
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
RESTAURANTS
Tracey Folly

Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.
TheStreet

McDonald’s Menu Adds Two New Items (One's a Returning Favorite)

After a summer in which McDonald's offered a confusing digital summer camp, a promotion that contained no actual new menu items, the fast-food giant owes its fans. The company hasn't tweaked its menu or used real limited-time offers nearly as often as its rivals. Instead, it has used a mix of menu hacks, where it puts fan-ordered combinations on the menu -- but not really, since customers still had to make the combos themselves.
RESTAURANTS
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
RESTAURANTS
PopCrush

How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal

McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
RESTAURANTS
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy