RICHMOND, Vt. — The water superintendent of a small Vermont town admitted that he lowered the fluoride level almost four years ago. Kendall Chamberlin, Richmond’s water and wastewater superintendent, told the Water and Sewer Commission last month that he had intentionally reduced the fluoride level because he was worried about quality control in the fluoride used in U.S. drinking systems because it comes from China, according to The Associated Press.

RICHMOND, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO