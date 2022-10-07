ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt

Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. treasurer. Vermonters go to the polls in less than a month to weigh in on a new state treasurer following the announcement earlier this year that longtime treasurer Beth Pearce was not seeking reelection. Millions of dollars in home heating assistance available to...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont lawmakers come together to change rules for upcoming session

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Joint Rules Committee meeting Monday to review rules for the upcoming legislative session starting in January. COVID-19 policies for the public are remaining predominantly the same. There will be signage on the doors advising people to be vaccinated and to stay away if you’re experiencing symptoms.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Last Quarter: Fall 2022 Vermont Housing News

In response to historic demand, Vermont has seen a surge of home construction in the past few years. Most are multifamily buildings. To see what's been springing up, Nest surveyed a few of the newest buildings in northern Vermont. Burlington: 77 Residences is a newly opened 49-unit apartment building that...
VERMONT STATE
Colchester Sun

Democratic incumbent Alyssa Black and Republican candidate Roger Drury answer questions on healthcare, education and abortion for CHI-24

ESSEX — Democratic incumbent Alyssa Black (D-Essex) sat down with Republican candidate Roger Drury during a forum Oct. 4 to answer questions about the ballot and other issues Vermonters are facing. Both candidates are vying for the single seat available for the CHI-24 State Representative. During the forum, Black...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - From helping the pilgrims survive a harsh winter to speaking in a code that helped the Allies win World War II, Vermont is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day. It falls on the same day as Columbus Day as a way to honor the people who already lived...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont business breaking barriers with disabled employees

Fresh coffee is a “brew-tiful” thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time. Vermont lawmakers consider changes at the Statehouse as COVID continues. Updated: 7 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers are trying to figure out what the upcoming legislative session should look like as...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont cannabis farmers follow strict measures to secure crop

CHAMPLAIN ISLANDS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis marketplace opened this month and many farmers are now in the thick of harvesting and processing their first crop for store shelves. For many, the issue of protecting the lucrative crop has become a top priority. “This is like two weeks...
VERMONT STATE
nbcboston.com

Over 30 Businesses Already Seeking to Sell Recreational Marijuana in Vermont

Vermont became the latest New England state to roll out recreational, adult-use marijuana sales at the start of October, representing a culmination of months of work on the part of individual businesses and the state agency charged with overseeing the budding industry. And although there were just three retailers licensed...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington coffee shop benefits from inclusive hiring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some people with disabilities can’t work, many are looking for jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, just over 10% of people with disabilities are actively searching. One Vermont business is hoping to change that and is encouraging others to do the same during this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Program aims to help Vermonters button up their homes for winter

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday promoted the state’s Button Up campaign to help Vermonters keep the cold out of their homes. Button Up is Vermont’s annual campaign to help people prepare for winter by weatherizing their homes. The goal of the program is to help...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
WATERBURY, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Vermont town stunned after learning city worker lowered fluoride level in water for years

RICHMOND, Vt. — The water superintendent of a small Vermont town admitted that he lowered the fluoride level almost four years ago. Kendall Chamberlin, Richmond’s water and wastewater superintendent, told the Water and Sewer Commission last month that he had intentionally reduced the fluoride level because he was worried about quality control in the fluoride used in U.S. drinking systems because it comes from China, according to The Associated Press.
RICHMOND, VT
Colchester Sun

Essex Hannaford works to correct Local Option Tax error and refund Essex residents who were incorrectly charged 1% tax

ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town residents are paying a tax their selectboard decided not to put to vote: the local option tax, due to a miscalculation by Hannaford Supermarkets. The Local Option Tax came into effect Oct. 1 at City of Essex Junction businesses after the voters approved the tax. The tax was open to all Vermont municipalities to vote on to incur additional revenue through a 1% tax on retail, meals, rooms and/or alcohol by Vermont municipalities.
ESSEX, VT
vermontjournal.com

3rd Annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Celebrate fall the Rockingham way. On Oct. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Rockingham Hill Farm, 34 Meetinghouse Road, Rockingham, Vt., the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting our 3rd annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival. Surround yourself with pies, cider, craft beer, pies, cocktails, pumpkins, food and craft vendors, and more pies, even a pie contest and beautiful Vermont foliage as we celebrate community and welcome autumn surrounded by the vistas of the Vermont Countryside.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
WCAX

Has something crucial been left out of climate change models?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has set ambitious climate goals for the future: a 40% reduction below the 1990 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and an 80% reduction below those levels by 2050. When modeling for those gas reductions there often is one element missing-- the human response...
VERMONT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont

A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
HARTFORD, CT

