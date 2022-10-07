Read full article on original website
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
Mountain lion seen in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County sheriff's office says there have been confirmed sightings of a mountain lion or lions near St. Charles and New Virginia. The sheriff's office posted a video of the mountain lion on Facebook on Monday. Deputies say the cat is staying in a...
Count the Kicks and MercyOne host community baby shower
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne and Count The Kicks came together today to promote the health of expecting mothers and their babies on Sunday. Their free baby shower event provided education on expectations of labor and delivery as well as counting the kicks of the baby. Expectant parents left...
Catch a Musical, Halloween Party, Iowa Wild and more in Des Moines this week!
Brock Konrad, Catch Des Moines, stops by to talk about a bunch of great things going on in Des Moines this week! Annie Jr will be at the DM Playhouse Friday through Sunday! The BIG HALLOWEEN PARTY FOR ADULTS...BLANK PARK ZOO'S HALLOWEEN ZOO BREW is happening THIS FRIDAY with a haunted train ride and band The Punching Pandas performing in the event center! The Iowa Wild start their season Friday/Saturday at home at Wells Fargo Arena. Great Iowa Pet Expo is Saturday & Sunday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. And the IMT Des Moines Marathon events happen this weekend downtown! Get information on ALL these events at www.catchdesmoines.com.
City of Des Moines hauls away downtown homeless encampment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city crews drove in a garbage truck and front-end loaders to tear down makeshift tents and clear the sidewalk outside of Central Iowa Shelter and Services on Monday morning. The city says it took action after people who live and work in the...
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
Des Moines Spirit Seekers Fair happening November 5th
Dr. Paul Kellogg, Fair Coordinator, talks about the Spirit Seekers Fair happening November 5, 2022 at the Unity Center of Des Moines at 414 31st Street from 10a-5pm. FREE ADMISSION! Healing arts, intuitive readers, one-of-kind merchandise, personal growth opportunities. More information at www.unitydesmoines.com.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Iowa woman gets life back after debilitating cancer treatment side effects
DES MOINES, Iowa — Arlyn Morris was diagnosed with breast cancer and started treatment for it back in August 2021. The treatment was difficult, including chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation treatments, which left Morris with mobility issues and neuropathy all over her body. However, thanks to physical therapy Morris, of...
West Des Moines police investigating claim of body dumped in pond behind library
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are on the scene at the West Des Moines Library investigating a report that a body was dumped in the pond behind the library Tuesday morning. Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that police crews are investigating around the pond at the library at 4000 Mills Civic Parkway. Detectives also checked out a location in the 1800 block of Fuller Road believed to be linked to the case.
Body in pond a ‘fictitious report’, West Des Moines Police say
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines Police now say a report of a dead body dumped in a public pond on Tuesday morning was fictitious and a man has now been charged with Harrassment. Authorities were called to a home in the 1800 block of Fuller Road...
1 person dead, 2 injured in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Boone man died Monday morning and two other people were injured in a crash just outside of Granger. It happened around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 just north of the exit from Highway 141, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 17 when the driver failed to yield to an oncoming southbound car and turned west onto Broadway Street, directly in the path of the car. The car struck the side of the semi-truck.
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
Russian hackers attack websites of several US airports, including Des Moines’
Des Moines, IA- The websites of over a dozen US airports were attacked by Russian hackers Monday, including the Des Moines airport. Radio Iowa reports that a group linked to the Kremlin has claimed credit for the online attacks, which did not affect flights or air traffic control but took down the websites of airports in New York, Chicago and Atlanta as well as Des Moines.
Two High-Speed Drivers Caught On I-35
(Des Moines, IA) A driver is charged with going 121 miles an hour on I-35 this weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver for going 56 miles over the speed limit. After Griggs took the driver to jail, he returned to duty by Corporate Woods Drive, where – within minutes – he ticketed another driver for going 99 miles an hour in the same location.
Ames teenager dies in Story County crash
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Ames teenager died Monday morning after the vehicle he was driving collided with the back of a trailer pulled by a dump truck, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Highway 30, east of Sand Hill Trail. The sheriff's office...
One dead, two injured in Granger crash
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. They say a semitruck and car crashed around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. The semi was turning onto Broadway street and failed to yield to the car...
Police: Ames woman's fall from balcony not a criminal act
AMES, Iowa — Ames police now say the death of an Iowa State student in August was likely from a fall from a balcony and not a criminal act. The body of 20-year-old Emma Timmer was found on an apartment balcony near Welch Avenue and Knapp Street on Aug. 10.
Excitement Builds Over Plan For New Development On Des Moines’ Southeast Side.
(Des Moines, IA) — People on Des Moines’ south side are getting some good news about long-vacant storefronts in the area. Des Moines City Councilmember Joe Gatto represents the area. There’ll be a public hearing on November 7th about making the area an urban renewal zone, with special...
Two Iowa fire departments are officially one
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two small Hamilton County fire departments are now officially one. The city of Randall closed its fire department and is moving its three remaining volunteers to the department in Jewell. The Randall city council voted to shut down its department in July. The first Jewell...
