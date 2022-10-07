Read full article on original website
WorldScreenings: Banijay Rights
The combination of Banijay and Endemol Shine created a content powerhouse that has brought its global distribution engine, Banijay Rights, a prolific catalog of more than 135,000 hours of programming. Its slate houses content from Banijay’s 120-plus in-house labels, as well as third-party producers, with genres that run the gamut from drama, comedy and entertainment to factual, reality, family programming, formats and theatrical.
Tubi Ramps Up FAST Channel Offering
Tubi now offers more than 200 live FAST channels across sports, entertainment and news, with new additions from Lionsgate, FilmRise and Cinedigm, among others. The AVOD service also recently launched an exclusive FIFA World Cup linear FAST channel, alongside services built around Gordon Ramsay, The Masked Singer and more. It has expanded its news lineup with recent additions from Scripps; as such, News on Tubi now features over 100 local station feeds.
MIPCOM Spotlight: Animasia Studio
The fast-paced adventures of Dragon Force continue in Dragon Force 3—Monsters Rise from Animasia Studio. The company is also presenting the superhero-themed Team Curios. “Dragon Force and Team Curios are high-quality programs that are available immediately for buyers to acquire and air on their respective channels and platforms,” says Edmund Chan, managing director.
MIPCOM Spotlight: APT Worldwide
Searching: Our Quest for Meaning in the Age of Science, based on a book by author and physicist Alan Lightman, leads APT Worldwide’s highlights. The series explores how scientific discoveries can help us find connections to each other and our place in the universe. In honor of the 70th...
WorldScreenings: ABS-CBN Corporation
Bringing content from the Philippines out to the global market, ABS-CBN Corporation arrives at MIPCOM with the momentum of healthy gains at the company to power its international sales. “We continuously build meaningful partnerships with global OTT platforms, including Netflix, Viu, Amazon and YouTube, among others, to bring our content...
Tin Roof Media Hires for New Legal & Business Affairs Role
Tin Roof Media, the television content group housing Blink Films and Outline Productions, has appointed Charisma Jones as its first head of legal and business affairs. Jones will be responsible for all legal and business affairs for Blink and Outline across the group’s production bases in London and Chepstow. She joins from Warner Bros. International Television Production UK, where she was senior legal counsel. There, she oversaw legal and business affairs on series such as First Dates, A House Through Time, Five Star Chef, Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild and Our Yorkshire Farm.
MIPCOM Spotlight: Autentic Distribution
Autentic Distribution’s catalog features GRIP, a car magazine show. “Male-oriented factual entertainment is sought by many of our clients,” says Mirjam Strasser, head of sales and acquisitions, noting that GRIP fits the bill. Berlin 1933—Diary of Metropolis, a follow-up to Berlin 1945, tells the story of how Berlin,...
Gabby’s Dollhouse to Debut on Tiny Pop
The preschool hit Gabby’s Dollhouse is set to make its exclusive U.K. free-TV premiere on Tiny Pop. DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse leads viewers from room to room through a fantastical dollhouse with mini-worlds and kitty characters. In every episode, there’s a new surprise to unbox. Through...
GRB Studios to Debut New Content at MIPCOM
GRB Studios is set to attend MIPCOM with a catalog of new series and new seasons of long-standing series, with genres covering music history, true crime, home improvement and more. Among the new series on the slate, Music’s Greatest Mysteries investigates the most unique stories in music history, highlighting the...
MIPCOM Spotlight: Global Screen
Hostage is a six-part thriller on offer from Global Screen, a Telepool brand, that features a wide-ranging perspective on a multicultural Europe trapped in the long shadow of the war on terror. In the sequel to Stockholm Requiem, a plane is hijacked and a criminologist is tasked with figuring out...
TV Latina Reveals New Edition of the TV Latina Festival
TV Latina has scheduled a new edition of the TV Latina Festival to be held from November 7 to 10, which will include an interview with internationally acclaimed actress, producer, philanthropist, activist and co-founder of Cholawood Productions, Kate del Castillo. The four-day event, which once again reunites the leading players...
Upgrade Productions Taps Caroline Kusser
Upgrade Productions has named Caroline Kusser, an alum of Mediawan and LEONINE Studios, as executive VP, head of series. In her new role, Kusser will oversee the development, distribution strategy and production of Upgrade’s series projects alongside co-presidents Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier. She will be based in Los Angeles.
World Screen’s Anna Carugati to Moderate Marco Bassetti Keynote
Anna Carugati, group editorial director of World Screen, will sit down with Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay Group, for a one-on-one conversation as part of his MIPCOM keynote in the Grand Auditorium. Taking place on Tuesday, October 18, at 2:30 p.m. in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais, the Media...
Hundreds of MIPCOM Program Listings Now Available
TV Listings, the ultimate programming resource for buyers, is available as a digital edition. You can view it here. This invaluable tool provides all the programming information that buyers need as they prepare for the market. Click on the images to be taken to distributors’ Screening Rooms for MIPCOM, where you can screen trailers and get more information about their latest offerings.
International Drama Screenings Festival Now Live
Thanks in large part to the global streaming platforms, the business of international drama is booming. From Scandi noir to Turkish family dramas, German historical epics to Filipino fantasy series, you’ll find an abundance of non-English-language scripted series on offer at MIPCOM. We’ve highlighted a selection below. Visit...
MIPCOM Spotlight: Pink Parrot Media
Pink Parrot Media’s Butterfly Academy series is based on the feature film Butterfly Tale, and the same group of directors and scriptwriters worked on both. “This guarantees us an incredible quality of 3D animation as well as dynamic and funny scripts without overlooking the sensitivity with which physical handicaps are treated, with a main character who was born with an undeveloped wing and is therefore unable to fly,” says Begoña Esteban, head of international TV sales and acquisitions.
BBC Studios NHU Pacts with James Reed, Underdog Films
BBC Studios Natural History Unit has entered into a one-year development pact with Underdog Films and its founder, James Reed, who directed the Academy Award-winning My Octopus Teacher. Underdog Films, which Reed leads with his creative partner, Matt Houghton, also produced Jago—A Life Underwater and Chasing Ocean Giants. It currently...
ITV Studios Lands Queens for the Night
ITV Studios has sealed a deal with Tuesday’s Child for the exclusive rights to produce the new celebrity drag contest Queens for the Night in every market it has a non-scripted production base in. The agreement also includes distribution rights for the format and finished versions worldwide, excluding the...
World Screen App Updated for MIPCOM
The World Screen app is now updated for MIPCOM, delivering program listings, news and a range of resources. iPhone and iPad users can download the app from the iTunes App Store. Android users can get the app from the Google Play Store. Features of the World Screen app include:. TV...
