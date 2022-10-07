Tin Roof Media, the television content group housing Blink Films and Outline Productions, has appointed Charisma Jones as its first head of legal and business affairs. Jones will be responsible for all legal and business affairs for Blink and Outline across the group’s production bases in London and Chepstow. She joins from Warner Bros. International Television Production UK, where she was senior legal counsel. There, she oversaw legal and business affairs on series such as First Dates, A House Through Time, Five Star Chef, Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild and Our Yorkshire Farm.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO