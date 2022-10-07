Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- October 11
Update (5:50 PM)- **Pitt extends an offer today to 2024 3-star athlete Shamar McIntosh from St. John’s High School in Washington DC. McIntosh (6’2”, 200) got the news from Andre Powell and has other other offers from Boston College, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Toledo and West Virginia. Update...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
With Bye Week, the Pitt Football Coaches Hit The Recruiting Trail
With a number of key players playing through injuries or out of the lineup, the bye week is coming at a perfect time for the Pitt Panthers. Following Saturday’s important win over Virginia Tech, Pat Narduzzi’s squad is off until they return to action on October 22 against Louisville.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gonzalez, Thomas Providing Big Plays for Central Catholic
PITTSBURGH — One season after Central Catholic served them a 49-35 loss at home, the Pine-Richland Rams came ready to return the favor. Vikings receiver Peter Gonzalez, a junior three-star recruit with offers that include Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia and Wisconsin, described the chippy atmosphere in the Rams’ 35-13 victory. Pine-Richland committed several personal fouls and received a sideline warning in the second half.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Braylan Lovelace Wants to Make History at Leechburg Before to Enrolling Early at Pitt
JEANNETTE, Pa. — Pitt 2023 commit Braylan Lovelace is the driving force of Leechburg Blue Devils being a contender for the WPIAL Class-1A title. He is a big, strong, and physical running back who is the focal point of Leechburg’s offense, defense, and special teams with him running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield, and making plays on defense.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
It’s Jaquon Reynolds’ Time to Shine at Gateway
MONROEVILLE, Pa. – Gateway took care of business on Saturday night with a 21-10 victory over their rival, Penn Trafford. Both of the teams have quality quarterbacks, and offenses that can score points at will. The story of this matchup was a bit different, with the defense for both squads stealing the show. They were stingy the whole night, leading to two interceptions for each quarterback and multiple long-pass breakups.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Takeaways: Israel Abanikanda’s Record-Breaking Performance Masks Ho-Hum Showing
PITTSBURGH — Tony Dorsett’s 303-yard performance against Notre Dame had held for 47 years, since a 34-20 Pitt victory over Notre Dame at Pitt Stadium in 1975. It finally fell Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. Pitt needed every yard of Israel Abanikanda’s 320-yard performance Saturday, and all six...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
CB Jack Reilly Big Part of Dominant Bethel Park Defense
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Bethel Park’s defense shut out Upper St. Clair in the second half of its 27-14 win over the Panthers on Friday night. USC had only 38 yards rushing in the second half and minimal success through the air. Albeit Upper St. Clair only ran 12 plays in the second half, as Bethel Park dominated in time of possession with a lethal rushing attack. Upper St. Clair quarterback Julian Dahlem completed just four passes in the game, but two of them went for touchdowns of 53 and 20 yards in the first half.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gallery: Pitt Wins Behind Record Performance by Abanikanda
PITTSBURGH– Israel Abanikanda had himself a monster day! He set a new school record with 320 rushing yards and tied a school record with 6 rushing touchdowns. Here is the photo gallery of Israel Abanikanda’s performance and everything else that went on in Pitt’s Homecoming win over Virginia Tech at Acrisure Stadium.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Pitt News
Opinion | We’re killing Pittsburgh and it’s killing us
Trash cans are overfilled, spilling out and covering the streets in plastic. We trek through the debris of garbage and soggy cardboard boxes in the streets of South Oakland to get to class. Broken glass shines in the sun and you’re careful not to step on it, but you can’t escape the smell of the sewers’ mist releasing burning garbage and feces. This is the physical reality of our Pittsburgh campus, and we helped make it this way.
27 First News
1st snowflakes of season possible in this 7 day forecast
(WKBN) – October is the month that will typically bring our first snowflakes, and it looks like that will be the case again this year. Multiple cold fronts will sweep through the area this week and into early next week. Each front will push away the warmer temperatures and drag even colder air in as they push through.
wtae.com
New Kensington man sheltered in his Steelers bar in Florida when Ian hit
PITTSBURGH — John Nader moved from New Kensington to Southwest Florida in 2004, just before Hurricane Charley came ashore. He hoped that would be the worst storm he would see. Then Hurricane Ian hit. "It was more powerful than Charley," Nader said Thursday. See the damage on Sanibel Island:...
Crosby, Letang, other Penguins pose with adorable and adoptable pups
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nothing gets you smiling than some adorable puppies, right?. Well, as the season approaches that's exactly what the Penguins were up to - hanging out with some adorable and adoptable pups!. Penguins players like Sidney Crosby, Casey DeSmith, and Brian Dumoulin all took part in a photoshoot...
Body of missing man found in western Pa. river: reports
A team of divers working on a cold case documentary discovered a body - albeit not one of the people they were searching for - in the Allegheny River just off Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to reports from Pittsburgh-area media. Sources including WPXI, WTAE, and the...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Coopers Rock remains identified as missing West Virginia man
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Belmont County construction worker killed after fall from Parkway East in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — A construction worker from Bridgeport, Ohio died Friday morning after being thrown from a bucket truck in a construction zone on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, according to WTAE in Pittsburgh. Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, died in the accident which happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities said a tractor-trailer hit […]
echo-pilot.com
'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters
A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
wtae.com
Two fires at same home in Pittsburgh in less than 24 hours
PITTSBURGH — For the second time in less than 24 hours, firefighters were called to the same home in Pittsburgh’s Esplen neighborhood. The latest fire was reported around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Oregon Street. No injuries were reported. Firefighters had been called to that same...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Washington County
If you bought a lottery ticket in Washington County, you could be a winner. The Giant Eagle at 200 Station Street, McDonald, sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for the Monday drawing, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket matched four of the...
