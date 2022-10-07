UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Bethel Park’s defense shut out Upper St. Clair in the second half of its 27-14 win over the Panthers on Friday night. USC had only 38 yards rushing in the second half and minimal success through the air. Albeit Upper St. Clair only ran 12 plays in the second half, as Bethel Park dominated in time of possession with a lethal rushing attack. Upper St. Clair quarterback Julian Dahlem completed just four passes in the game, but two of them went for touchdowns of 53 and 20 yards in the first half.

BETHEL PARK, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO