kqennewsradio.com
ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT LEADS TO ARREST
An alleged menacing incident led a man being arrested on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said 47-year old Keith Rockett was allegedly trespassing at a recently vacated trailer in the 400 block of Northeast Sterling Drive. He was confronted by a woman, which angered him. The suspect allegedly threatened her with a knife that was attached to a long metal pole.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER GARBAGE BIN INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged garbage bin incident on Saturday. An RPD report said at 5:15 p.m. the 30-year old allegedly slammed the Roseburg Disposal bin on the hood of a victim’s car in the 1600 block of Northeast Morris Street. That allegedly caused a considerable size dent to the SUV.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED AN OFFICER
Roseburg Police jailed a man who allegedly punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said shortly after 1:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted by officers in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street due to being a city exclusion violator. Officers attempted to take Flaeschel into custody and during the process he ran before allegedly throwing the punch.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Two people were jailed after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy received information that a trailer had been stolen near Romie Howard Road in the Yoncalla area. The deputy located the trailer two miles up a Bureau of Land Management road.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:30 p.m., a 79-year old man was attempting to continue through Northeast Wright Avenue, across Northeast Winchester Street. The driver did not see a pickup traveling south and his vehicle was almost hit head-on, spinning his sedan around almost a full 360 degrees. Both vehicles were totaled.
