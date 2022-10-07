Read full article on original website
Rain Returns Wednesday Afternoon/Night
ANOTHER COLD START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise…. Look for a big warm-up across Alabama today with a high in the 77-80 degree range; the sky will stay sunny. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s tomorrow with a partly to mostly sunny sky. RAIN RETURNS:...
Alabama NewsCenter — ‘Accelerating Alabama’ panel looks to the state’s economic present – and future
Accelerator programs are seen as key to Alabama’s ongoing emergence as a growth center for technology, innovation and entrepreneurialism. Their role and contributions – facilitating access to investors, mentors, services and other critical support for startup and early-stage companies – was the subject of “Accelerating Alabama: The Rise of Accelerator Programs,” a panel discussion hosted by the Alabama Collective on Oct. 6.
