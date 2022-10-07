ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 37

Chris Musselman
4d ago

Currently "boosted" King County residents represent 51% of the population but are (last 30 days) 54% of COVID-19 cases, 56% of hospitalizations and 49% of deaths... so, sure, the vaccine definitely warrants continued authoritarian mandates by our tyrannical overlords Dow Constantine and Jay Inslee. What a horrible, unfunny joke. #ElectNoDemocrats

Reply
23
Simon Tufnell
4d ago

what's the point of a mandate if it doesn't stop transmission, which we know it doesn't. This is and has never been about health.

Reply(4)
20
ClawPaw
3d ago

Sounds like someone jumped on the PARANOID PROPAGANDA FAUCI/INSLEE train. WHOO!!!....WHOO!!! Time to pull thoust head out of thoust proverbial orifice, Mr. King County Executive.

Reply
7
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify

After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Panel issues recommendations after reviewing CHOP fallout

Seattle’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) – part of the city’s police oversight and accountability system – said the city’s response to the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) was marred by an extreme lack of communication both internally and with the public. That’s the overall...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Health
King County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
King County, WA
Health
q13fox.com

King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted

KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Mayor Harrell offers Seattle a bandage for crime surge — it needs sutures

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell keeps offering the city bandages when it needs sutures. The city is bleeding out. Harrell announced a program to help small businesses cover the costs of damage committed by the criminals that Democrats enabled. The city ceded the neighborhood to homeless addicts who ran visitors away from businesses that once thrived. And they fought to keep prolific criminals out of jail instead of behind bars where they would stop victimizing innocent Seattleites.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Anthology Plans 127-Unit Independent Living Community in Edmonds, Washington

EDMONDS, Wash. — Anthology Senior Living has unveiled plans for Anthology of Edmonds, a 127-unit seniors housing community in Edmonds, a northern suburb of Seattle. The community totals 162,872 square feet across six floors and is Anthology’s first community to exclusively offer independent living. This project marks the sixth senior housing development that Anthology has started in the past 12 months.
EDMONDS, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Union contract negotiations come to an end

SEIU 925 has been in contract negotiations with the University since July, on Friday, those negotiations finally came to an end. After months of negotiations with the University of Washington, union members of SEIU 925 have come into agreement and voted to ratify a contract with the university. This contract will become effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King County Executive#Volunteers#Executive Branch#Linus Covid#General Health#Ktth Radio
nbcrightnow.com

Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000

TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
TACOMA, WA
KXLY

Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Slate

The Myth That Fuels the Panic Over Surgery for Trans Teenagers

This January, Alex Petkanas boarded a flight from Anchorage, Alaska, to Seattle. After years of working with his therapist and medical providers, he was finally on his way to get top surgery, a procedure that removes unwanted breast tissue. It’s a key part of gender-affirming care for many transgender and nonbinary people.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy