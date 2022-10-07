Read full article on original website
Vigo County Board of Elections announce they are making changes to ballot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Board of Elections approved a motion to make changes to the format of the November ballot during an emergency meeting Monday, one day after a motion to make a similar change failed. Concerns were raised about the ballot during routine testing on...
Shooting in Brazil leaves 23-year-old in ICU
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Tuesday in Clay County. According to Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, the shooting happened at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday along West Central Avenue in Brazil. Responding officers located a 23-year-old male who had been shot. Ambulances took the...
Newman woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family...
Update: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal Greene Co. car wreck
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The 16-year-old who died in the single-vehicle crash has been identified as a student of Eastern Greene Schools. According to a news release from the school corporation, Jedd Cummings, 16, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Superintendent, Trent Provo, said the school held a prayer circle at the high school football field Monday morning.
