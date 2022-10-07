Kevin Gates at the Pensacola Bay Center – Oct. 14. If you were young in the early to mid-2000s, you have most likely heard a song by hip-hop artist Kevin Gates. Gates’ debut studio album, Islah, was released in 2016 and quickly sent him into fame. Islah features four singles, two of which went on to become two of his most popular songs ever, “2 Phones” and “Really Really.” Six years after Islah, Gates is stopping in at the Pensacola Bay Center as a part of his Big Lyfe Tour. Joining Gates on this tour stop are special guests OMB Peezy, Hunxho and DJ Chose as the host. Gates and his special guests will be performing on Oct. 14 at the Bay Center located at 201 E. Gregory St. Doors are set to open at 7 p.m., and the show is set to begin at 8. Tickets start at $49.50. To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.pensacolabaycenter.com/events/detail/keven-gates.

