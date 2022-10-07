ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 10-9-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
High School Football PRO

Cantonment, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pace High School football team will have a game with Tate High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
333-pound Grouper added to Destin Fishing Rodeo leaderboard

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fishing Rodeo staff said the Oct. 8-9 weekend was tremendous. The biggest catch over the weekend was a massive 333.8-pound Warsaw Grouper that was weighed in at the docks Sunday, Oct. 9. With one week of competition in the bag, here are the current leaderboard standings. Oct. 10 Standings: Division […]
Cassie Carli’s cause of death still a mystery: Florida woman was found in shallow grave in Alabama

The final autopsy report for a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama earlier this year yields no definitive answers on how she died. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell on Monday said the final report of the autopsy for Cassie Carli, conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, ruled Carli’s cause of death undetermined, and the manner of death also undetermined.
What’s Happening in Pensacola: October 10-16

Kevin Gates at the Pensacola Bay Center – Oct. 14. If you were young in the early to mid-2000s, you have most likely heard a song by hip-hop artist Kevin Gates. Gates’ debut studio album, Islah, was released in 2016 and quickly sent him into fame. Islah features four singles, two of which went on to become two of his most popular songs ever, “2 Phones” and “Really Really.” Six years after Islah, Gates is stopping in at the Pensacola Bay Center as a part of his Big Lyfe Tour. Joining Gates on this tour stop are special guests OMB Peezy, Hunxho and DJ Chose as the host. Gates and his special guests will be performing on Oct. 14 at the Bay Center located at 201 E. Gregory St. Doors are set to open at 7 p.m., and the show is set to begin at 8. Tickets start at $49.50. To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.pensacolabaycenter.com/events/detail/keven-gates.
4 seriously injured in head-on collision on Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Four people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Sunday evening on Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. It happened around 6:55 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles. Five people in all were injured:. 51-year-old Destin man - serious injuries. 47-year-old Destin woman - critical injuries. 37-year-old Crestview...
Mobile man killed in weekend accident in Biloxi

A man from Mobile was killed in a weekend accident in Biloxi. According to Biloxi police, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on the south side of Beach Boulevard near St. Charles Avenue. A car hit the curb, crossed the median, and struck a westbound vehicle before slamming...
