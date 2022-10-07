WATCH: Bear Filmed Roaming in Yellowstone Club’s Basement

Imagine going about your nightly duties only to find a large black bear roaming the halls where you work. That’s exactly what happened to this Yellowstone Club employee, and the footage is wild.

For us humans, getting into The Yellowstone Club is no easy feat. This Big Sky, Montana ski resort is as exclusive as they come. Not for bears, however, it would seem, as this video that’s now going viral shows a bear walking the halls at night. The Yellowstone black bear looks to be nice and fat for his upcoming winter hibernation, too. Definitely not something you want to find alone in a hallway, if ever.

“This is a video of me doing my rounds closing up for the night at a well-known private ski resort in Montana,” the filming party captions their footage. “When I went to turn the lights off at the other end of the property, I took the shortcut through the basement of the main building only to find this big bear staring at me right around the corner,” he continues. Take a look:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7AZ_5f8mwA

Occurred on September 21, 2020 / Big Sky, Montana, USA.

“I was in a good jovial mood and decided to film it and interact with the bear from a somewhat safe location, with hopes of getting it back outside and away from any humans,” the man continues.

“Eventually, the bear made its way outside through a parking garage,” he adds. But wow, does the end of this event sound like what actually should’ve been captured on film.

According to the employee, it took “a 15-man team including SUVs and a garage Zamboni” to “successfully corral” the black bear “to the exit!”

What an ending to an already bizarre, pulse-pounding encounter.

Black Bears are Super Active Ahead of Winter Hibernation

Across North America, our black bears are entering hyperphagia, an intense period of feeding. This instinct-driven gorging fattens up bruins ahead of winter hibernation; storing huge reserves of fat so they can go months without feeding.

When hyperphagia kicks in, the species becomes driven by their desire to feed. This can lead them into precarious such as, say, entering a Yellowstone ski resort in search of food.

During this time of year, homes and businesses become extra vulnerable to hungry bruins seeking out easy meals. Our bird feeders are raided, garages are broken into as pet and human food provides said easy meals. To prevent property damage, and potentially dangerous encounters, those living in bear country must be BearWise. This includes, unfortunately, taking down any bird feeders. But there’s a whole lot more homes and businesses can do to bearproof their whereabouts.

To find out more, be sure to see our National Parks Journal: How to Be BearWise with Great Smoky Mountains’ Lead Wildlife Biologist next.