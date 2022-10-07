Read full article on original website
IDOTs to hold I80 Bridge input meeting
The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a third online public meeting on Thursday, October 27 to present additional study findings for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge, review potential improvement alternatives and receive public comments. The meeting will be held online from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Participants […]
Manufacturing in Galesburg and Monmouth Accounts for 3,000 Jobs and $155 Million
Manufacturing month is celebrated throughout October nationwide, recognizing the importance impact the industry has on the economy and Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer shares manufacturing plays an important role providing for the local region:. “Manufacturing is really, really important to both Warren and Knox Counties; very, very important...
Rock Island County lowers district count to 19 as voting season nears
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — This voting season, Rock Island County will have a smaller board. The board used to have 25 districts, but now, it's down t 19. Voters overwhelmingly approved to downsize the county board in 2012, but changes in the agreement delayed the move. Officials said they...
Young architects want to help connect people to nature when redesigning the I-80 bridge
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — A group of university students and landscape architecture professionals are participating in a three-day design charrette with the Bison Bridge Foundation to come up with design ideas for the I-80 bridge. In the spring of 2021, the foundation was created by local environmental activist Chad...
KWQC
Impacts from converting 3rd and 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way traffic
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A debate on two-way streets in downtown Davenport that has been a contentious issue for over twenty years was finally decided on Sept. 28 when Davenport City Council voted to convert 3rd and 4th Streets to two-way traffic. Among the primary reasons for the change is that...
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
For the past eight years, a state regulatory agency has violated a law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa’s hotels and motels. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is required to inspect all hotels within its jurisdiction at least once every two years. Inspections are the sole process by which Iowa enforces regulations intended […] The post State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KBUR
Burlington PD trick or treating
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is reminding residents of their safe alternative to Trick or Treating at the Memorial Auditorium this Halloween. The department still has available space for local businesses and organizations to decorate a table and hand out candy to local kids. For further information, contact Officer...
ourquadcities.com
Scott County candidate forum set
The public is invited to meet Iowa candidates as a group of three local nonprofit organizations hosts two Scott County candidate forums. The first forum will be 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, with local candidates running for Iowa state representative. There will be a social time and attendees can meet candidates, then the forum will be 10:30 a.m.-noon.
KBUR
Burlington City Council special meeting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington City Council will host a special meeting ahead of the Monday, October 10th work session. The single item on the agenda for the special meeting is a resolution to approve a 3rd amendment to the TIGER Grant Agreement. Other business on the agenda for the work...
wvik.org
Stone, Sand & Gravel Company Offers Land to Rock Island for $1.00
Tonight, the city council will consider a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially...
The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport
Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
KWQC
‘A Quiet Place’ writers to open movie theater, rooftop bar, downtown Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two filmmakers from Bettendorf are behind a plan to transform a vacant building downtown Davenport into a movie theater and social space. ‘The Last Picture House’ will be a two-story movie theater with a social lounge, cocktail bar, and rooftop bar once complete. The theater will be at the corner of 2nd and Iowa Streets in downtown Davenport. The building has sat vacant since the 2019 flood, according to the owner.
Here's how to get help filing the FAFSA this year
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Acquiring financial aid can be daunting for prospective students, but it doesn't have to be. This month, students looking to obtain federal financial aid can receive FAFSA filing assistance through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Next week, EICC is hosting FAFSA assistance nights at each of their...
geneseorepublic.com
Leaders of every Henry County bank will meet together this week. Here's why.
The leaders of Henry County banks have been invited to a financial roundtable being held by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Salvi this week. The meeting is being planned by local Republican Party officials and is by invitation only, but representatives from every county bank have been asked to share financial insights and issues facing the industry locally. Officials of state bank associations have also been invited.
The Day Davenport, Iowa Expects To See Its First Snowfall Is Sooner Than We Think
December 21st is the OFFICIAL first day of Winter and the shortest day of the year, however, once it decides to start snowing is when many people start to call it Winter weather. I guess what we should be wondering is, when is the first snowfall going to be in...
Communities step up to help after Grandview apartment building fire
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — Grandview Fire Department received the call reporting a fire around 4:30 PM on Friday. "We had a total of nine departments there that evening," Grandview Fire Chief Dan Conry said. "Most of it was for water supply, with that big of a fire. We were just putting tremendous amounts of water on it."
Remembering their legacy: Silvis rededicating Hero Street to honor 8 veterans
SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis will rededicate Hero Street to honor eight Mexican veterans that served in the military during World War II on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The City will put golden stars at each of the former homes that the veterans lived in. All eight grew up on the same street and knew each other when they joined the military during the 1940s.
Hundreds banded together to fight a deadly disease
MOLINE, Illinois — Hundreds gathered at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline on Saturday for a Quad Cities 'Walk to end Alzheimer's.'. The international fundraiser included a two-mile path in downtown Moline for walkers to remember their loved ones and others who have ever been touched by the deadly form of dementia.
KWQC
2nd annual ‘Gather For the Cure’ takes place
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens gathered for the second annual ‘Gather For the Cure’ Saturday at Scott County Park. Attendees signed a pink-and-white fire truck with inspirational messages, listened to breast cancer survivors offer messages of hope, and took part in a mile-long walk. All of the money raised goes towards Genesis Health System’s voucher program, which provides free breast imaging to qualifying patients.
Rock Island Fire Dept. kicks off Fire Prevention Week with safety tips for kids
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Monday, October 10 began Fire Prevention Week and the Rock Island Fire Dept. gave tips to help residents stay safe as colder weather approaches and heaters turn on. On Tuesday, October 11, RIFD's Central Station gave a tour of the facility to kids from a...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
