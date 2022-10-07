ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Local 4 WHBF

IDOTs to hold I80 Bridge input meeting

The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a third online public meeting on Thursday, October 27 to present additional study findings for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge, review potential improvement alternatives and receive public comments. The meeting will be held online from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Participants […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
977wmoi.com

Manufacturing in Galesburg and Monmouth Accounts for 3,000 Jobs and $155 Million

Manufacturing month is celebrated throughout October nationwide, recognizing the importance impact the industry has on the economy and Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer shares manufacturing plays an important role providing for the local region:. “Manufacturing is really, really important to both Warren and Knox Counties; very, very important...
GALESBURG, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels

For the past eight years, a state regulatory agency has violated a law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa’s hotels and motels. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is required to inspect all hotels within its jurisdiction at least once every two years. Inspections are the sole process by which Iowa enforces regulations intended […] The post State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels  appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Burlington PD trick or treating

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is reminding residents of their safe alternative to Trick or Treating at the Memorial Auditorium this Halloween. The department still has available space for local businesses and organizations to decorate a table and hand out candy to local kids. For further information, contact Officer...
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Scott County candidate forum set

The public is invited to meet Iowa candidates as a group of three local nonprofit organizations hosts two Scott County candidate forums. The first forum will be 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, with local candidates running for Iowa state representative. There will be a social time and attendees can meet candidates, then the forum will be 10:30 a.m.-noon.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Burlington City Council special meeting

Burlington, IA- The Burlington City Council will host a special meeting ahead of the Monday, October 10th work session. The single item on the agenda for the special meeting is a resolution to approve a 3rd amendment to the TIGER Grant Agreement. Other business on the agenda for the work...
BURLINGTON, IA
wvik.org

Stone, Sand & Gravel Company Offers Land to Rock Island for $1.00

Tonight, the city council will consider a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport

Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

‘A Quiet Place’ writers to open movie theater, rooftop bar, downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two filmmakers from Bettendorf are behind a plan to transform a vacant building downtown Davenport into a movie theater and social space. ‘The Last Picture House’ will be a two-story movie theater with a social lounge, cocktail bar, and rooftop bar once complete. The theater will be at the corner of 2nd and Iowa Streets in downtown Davenport. The building has sat vacant since the 2019 flood, according to the owner.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Here's how to get help filing the FAFSA this year

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Acquiring financial aid can be daunting for prospective students, but it doesn't have to be. This month, students looking to obtain federal financial aid can receive FAFSA filing assistance through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Next week, EICC is hosting FAFSA assistance nights at each of their...
CLINTON, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Leaders of every Henry County bank will meet together this week. Here's why.

The leaders of Henry County banks have been invited to a financial roundtable being held by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Salvi this week. The meeting is being planned by local Republican Party officials and is by invitation only, but representatives from every county bank have been asked to share financial insights and issues facing the industry locally. Officials of state bank associations have also been invited.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
WQAD

Communities step up to help after Grandview apartment building fire

GRANDVIEW, Iowa — Grandview Fire Department received the call reporting a fire around 4:30 PM on Friday. "We had a total of nine departments there that evening," Grandview Fire Chief Dan Conry said. "Most of it was for water supply, with that big of a fire. We were just putting tremendous amounts of water on it."
GRANDVIEW, IA
WQAD

Remembering their legacy: Silvis rededicating Hero Street to honor 8 veterans

SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis will rededicate Hero Street to honor eight Mexican veterans that served in the military during World War II on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The City will put golden stars at each of the former homes that the veterans lived in. All eight grew up on the same street and knew each other when they joined the military during the 1940s.
SILVIS, IL
WQAD

Hundreds banded together to fight a deadly disease

MOLINE, Illinois — Hundreds gathered at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline on Saturday for a Quad Cities 'Walk to end Alzheimer's.'. The international fundraiser included a two-mile path in downtown Moline for walkers to remember their loved ones and others who have ever been touched by the deadly form of dementia.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

2nd annual ‘Gather For the Cure’ takes place

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens gathered for the second annual ‘Gather For the Cure’ Saturday at Scott County Park. Attendees signed a pink-and-white fire truck with inspirational messages, listened to breast cancer survivors offer messages of hope, and took part in a mile-long walk. All of the money raised goes towards Genesis Health System’s voucher program, which provides free breast imaging to qualifying patients.
ELDRIDGE, IA
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
Quad Cities local news

