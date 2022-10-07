Read full article on original website
The MP40 is a great SMG choice in Warzone that can be taken even further with a strong loadout. With the Season five update bringing in various nerfs and buffs to all of our favorite guns, many players are left wondering what the best loadouts and guns to run are. Fans might opt for the PPSh or the Armaguerra 43, but another great SMG to run would be the MP40.
Gamers are constantly looking for weapons to give them the edge on the battlefield and a strong new candidate has emerged in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. Although it has a surprisingly low pick rate, the Type 100 has always been seen as a force to be reckoned with in Warzone. Players who have opted for this weapon have benefitted from its amazing close-range dominance. This weapons promising capability has made it one of the best SMGs and weapons overall in Warzone Season 5.
Warzone Season 5 Playlists: Week of Oct. 6
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded has entered its second week and with that comes a new playlist for players to enjoy. Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is the latest and last major update for the popular battle royale. As expected, this patch provided bug fixes and gameplay adjustments that help make the Warzone experience better overall. The mid-season update also added new calling cards that are available for everyone in celebration of Season Five. Apart from these additions, players can also enjoy various old and new game modes that will cycle on a weekly basis.
Content creator Dr Disrespect has tweeted his thoughts on Apex Legends' new ranked split map and he does not seem to be pleased with the change. Apex Legends is keeping with the Halloween spirit during its Fight or Fright event, which brings new cosmetics, maps, and modes to the game. This frightful event will be live from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 and will be introducing exclusive game modes on a weekly basis. Players can also look forward to fun easter eggs during this event such as mysterious ghost sightings in Olympus After Dark that further celebrate the scary holiday.
Confused about where your kill-death ratio should be in Apex Legends? Don't worry, we've got the breakdown you need. Countless gamers have competed in Apex Legends over the years and the games popularity is not coming to an end anytime soon. Players looking to get into the competitive scene might be wondering what it takes to get to the top of leaderboards. Usually, the marks of an elite player are their high kill-death ratio. This stat showcases their destructive capabilities in matches and can serve as a benchmark for others looking to reach that level of efficiency in the game.
Some of the bigger changes to Overwatch 2 have been made with beginners in mind. Becoming a free-to-play title on all platforms will likely bring many new curious players. New requirements like completing a certain number of matches to get access to all the original heroes from the previous game are just one change. Overwatch 2's competitive ranking system and the process to getting ranked has been updated.
Apex Legends' Halloween celebration is in full swing. Here are all of the skins players can pick up during the event. Every year, the month of October brings a variety of spooky-themed events and cosmetics to a variety of online games. This year, Respawn has brought back Fight or Fright to Apex Legends, with four limited-time modes rotating each week throughout October. The event began on Oct. 4 and is set to run up until Nov. 1.
Part of Chapter 3 Season 4's weekly quests in Fortnite tasks players with landing at The Driftwood. Here's where you can find it. Not every location in Fortnite is easy to spot using the map. Outside of named locations and select Landmarks, you'll need to do a bit of recon to find some of the smaller areas of interest. As part of Fortnite's Week 3 weekly quests, players need to land at The Driftwood, though they're not given much indication of where that might be. Here's where you need to start looking.
Looking to unlock one of Overwatch 2's newest heroes? Here's how to unlock Junker Queen. Overwatch 2 is finally here. Having released just a few days ago on Oct. 4, players have been eager to get stuck into the game's newest features. For some, however, that's proved to be a challenge, after encountering a variety of server and stability issues on top of lengthy queues. Blizzard have been on the case, though. Rolling out a few fixes already aiming to tackle the server issues and get players back to enjoying all of the sequel's changes.
A number of unreleased operators have been leaked, which weirdly seem to feature a selection of footballers. As reported by Insider Gaming, known COD leaker @TheGhostOfHope has claimed that a number of footballers have been listed among a number of unreleased operators for Modern Warfare 2. Insider Gaming claims that they have been able to verify the list as being legitimate.
Our Apex Legends legend tier list for October 2022 is here to break down which of the game's 22 characters are the best to use in Season 14. As the meta currently stands, there remains a wide range of legends to dominate with in Apex Legends, as usual. However, that's not to say players haven't continued to figure out which legends are slightly better than each other after the Beast of Prey Collection Event patch. Here is how the legends stack up in Apex Legends: Hunted in October 2022.
