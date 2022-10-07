Leading producer Sabina Arnold (“Irish Crime”) and award-winning filmmaker Züli Aladag (“NSU – German History X”) are setting up High Fidelity Pictures, a new production company under the Beta Group umbrella. Felix Zackor, managing director of the production service provider and Beta subsidiary FFP, will support the new company as a partner in production services. The filmmakers will produce high-quality fiction series and feature films with a national and international focus. High Fidelity will pay particular attention to the promotion of young talent. Aladag said: “With High Fidelity Pictures, my focus is shifting from directing to producing. Of course, I will draw on...

