Bentley Jade Dennis: September 6, 2022 – October 5, 2022. Bentley Jade Dennis was given the wings of an angel on October 5th, 2022, when he passed unexpectedly at his home in Gillette at the tender age of 1 month. With all the promise, potential, and hope he brought to this world, he will be sadly missed by all who know and love him. Bentley was born on September 6th, 2022 in Gillette, Wyoming to Dusty Rogers and McKenzie Dennis. Bentley is the second of two children; his sister, PaisleighJo, now almost two years old.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO