Madonna Warned Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Against His Former Throuple Relationship
Being the brother of a famous pop star has its perks, including, it seems, getting advice from the Queen of Pop herself: Madonna. Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show, Ariana Grande's older brother Frankie Grande revealed the "Material Girl" icon warned him about a previous relationship back in 2019. Frankie...
Billie Eilish Fan ‘Ruins Video’ by Singing Like Her Life Depends on It in Hilarious Concert TikTok: ‘You’re Not the Main Character’
Billie Eilish is known for her vocals. One fan, however, recently gave her a run for her money at her own concert. In a video shared to TikTok by @thefamousmikbar, a fan in the crowd can be heard singing along to — or over, rather — Eilish during one of her concert stops.
Gigi Hadid Calls Kanye West a ‘Bully and a Joke’ Following ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Controversy
Gigi Hadid slammed Kanye West for dragging Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after the fashion journalist reacted to the rapper's "White Lives Matter" shirt, which he wore during Paris Fashion Week. The "Heartless" rapper wore the shirt during his Yeezy fashion show, posing in it in a photo with conservative commentator...
Fans Think Matty Healy Leaked Phoebe Bridgers’ Engagement on Twitter ‘Troll’ Account
Many fans think so after an alleged "troll" Twitter account supposedly belonging to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy appeared to confirm the news. On Tuesday (Oct. 4), an account by the name of @MatthewTHealy tweeted: "I wanna be Phoebe Bridgers. Imagine being such a lesbian icon that you just get engaged to the sexiest straight man on earth. Truly a based god."
Taylor Swift’s Full ‘Midnights’ Track List Revealed, Including Song With Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift has finally unveiled the entire track list for her album Midnights. The track list was revealed in a series of TikToks dubbed "Midnights Mayhem With Me." The series featured Swift spinning a bingo cage, retrieving a numbered ball and revealing its corresponding track title. In the series' final...
Woman Has No Idea Her New Boyfriend Slept With Her Daughter Last Year
A woman is struggling with how to tell her mom that she previously hooked up with the mom's new boyfriend. The woman took to Reddit explaining she is struggling with whether or not to tell her mom, especially considering she's the one who encouraged her to finally start dating again.
Hailey Bieber Says It Was ‘Right Thing’ for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to ‘Close Door’ on Relationship
Hailey Bieber's relationship with her husband Justin Bieber has always been plagued by the ghost of his highly-publicized teenage relationship with actress and singer Selena Gomez. The former couple, known as "Jelena," were in an on-again, off-again relationship weighed down by drama for two years (officially, anyway). However, that doesn't...
Camila Cabello Thinks ‘Voice’ Blind Audition Contestant Might Be Shawn Mendes
The Voice coach Camila Cabello thought her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes visited her at work this week. It all went down during Tuesday's (Sept. 27) episode of the hit singing competition show when contestant Tanner Howe took to the stage to perform Mendes' song "Mercy." While hearing him sing, Cabello, her...
Mila Kunis Says Jackie’s With the Wrong Guy in ‘That ‘70s Show’ Sequel: ‘I Called BS’
Mila Kunis doesn't agree with where Jackie ends up in the upcoming That '70s Show sequel. In particular, she's not a fan of how the character's love life plays out. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Kunis revealed who Jackie ends up with in That '90s Show. If you've always shipped Jackie...
Ariana, Drake and More: Study Reveals Most Popular Baby Names Inspired by Music Stars
Naming a baby comes with a lot of pressure. However, it appears some new parents are getting a little help thanks to some of music's biggest stars. A study conducted by Confused revealed the most popular baby names for 2021 inspired by music artists. Names inspired by Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and more all made the cut.
Paramore Play ‘Misery Business’ at First Show Since Saying They Wouldn’t Play It for ‘Really Long Time’
Are back, and so is their breakout hit "Misery Business." Back in 2018, at the end of their touring prior to announcing their hiatus, Hayley Williams had commented that they intended to "move away" from the track for a little while, adding that they'd be removing it from live shows "for a really long time." The reasoning centered around the troublesome lyric, “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change,” with Williams admitting that she no longer related to that lyric and that it came from "a very narrow-minded perspective." But with the band returning to the stage for their first show in four years, Williams addressed the song's return mid-performance.
Kesha’s Mom Responds to ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ Lyric Backlash
Amid the popularity of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series starring Evan Peters, people are calling a few famous pop songs' lyrics into question. Apparently, many folks were unaware of who Jeffrey Dahmer was prior to the show's airing, and now that they know, songs such as Kesha's "Cannibal" are being considered controversial.
Bride Wears Cheap Black Wedding Dress to Annoy Manipulative In-Laws: ‘Petty Revenge’
One woman's "happy marriage" imploded, and in hindsight, she should have noticed a few red flags. Sharing her story on Reddit, the career-focused woman revealed her toxic former in-laws once tried to derail her from getting a promotion at work while she was busy wedding planning, all so her big day would be "done their way."
Khloe Kardashian Tells Kanye West to Stop ‘Using Our Family’ to Deflect His Scandals
Following Kanye West's most recent slew of bizarre Instagram posts and rants, Khloe Kardashian left a lengthy comment on the rapper's Instagram in defense of her sister Kim Kardashian. Kanye's most recent controversy includes wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy show, after which he faced the backlash...
Is Shakira’s New Song ‘Te Felicito’ About Ex Gerard Pique?
Shakira's hips don't lie and apparently neither can she. The music superstar is preparing to release a new album and many are speculating that a certain song is all about her ex-husband. Her new single "Te Felicito," translated to "I Congratulate You," addresses a dishonest lover. "For pleasing you, I...
Demi Lovato and Ashlee Simpson Surprise Concertgoers With 2000s-Nostalgic ‘La La Land’ x ‘La La’ Collab: WATCH
Demi Lovato and Ashlee Simpson teamed up in Los Angeles Wednesday night (Sept. 28) for an epic onstage mashup of their respective 2000s singles "La La Land" and "La La." In a video shared by a fan on social media, the pop-rock pair belt the latter song together as the sound of the crowd cheering amplifies the performance to 10.
‘Kenan & Kel’ and More Celebrities React to Coolio’s Death
In the wake of rapper Coolio's death Wednesday (Sept. 28), many famous faces and collaborators have been paying tribute to the hip-hop icon, as well as offering their condolences to his friends and family, on social media. One of his Coolio's most beloved performances — at least for Gen X'ers...
Jack Antonoff and More Celebrities Slam Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Tweet
Kanye West is in even more hot water after posting an anti-Semitic tweet that got him removed from Twitter over the weekend. "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also ... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," the rapper's since-deleted tweet read.
Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea Fuel Dating Rumors
Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea continue to fuel speculation that they are indeed an item after being videoed out partying together recently. Last night (Oct. 2), Tory and Iggy were spotted partying the night away at a club. In the video, Tory is seen dancing solo just feet away from Iggy who is twerking on another woman.
Dream Face Reveal Explained: Who Is YouTube Gamer Dream?
Anonymous Minecraft YouTuber Dream will finally reveal his face and identity to fans after more than eight years of hiding behind the camera. "My next upload will be me face revealing," he wrote via a YouTube post in September, teasing the upcoming face reveal. "The mask is coming off, and...
