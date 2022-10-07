Are back, and so is their breakout hit "Misery Business." Back in 2018, at the end of their touring prior to announcing their hiatus, Hayley Williams had commented that they intended to "move away" from the track for a little while, adding that they'd be removing it from live shows "for a really long time." The reasoning centered around the troublesome lyric, “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change,” with Williams admitting that she no longer related to that lyric and that it came from "a very narrow-minded perspective." But with the band returning to the stage for their first show in four years, Williams addressed the song's return mid-performance.

