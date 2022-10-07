ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Beyonce
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Drake
PopCrush

Hailey Bieber Says It Was ‘Right Thing’ for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to ‘Close Door’ on Relationship

Hailey Bieber's relationship with her husband Justin Bieber has always been plagued by the ghost of his highly-publicized teenage relationship with actress and singer Selena Gomez. The former couple, known as "Jelena," were in an on-again, off-again relationship weighed down by drama for two years (officially, anyway). However, that doesn't...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Sun
PopCrush

Paramore Play ‘Misery Business’ at First Show Since Saying They Wouldn’t Play It for ‘Really Long Time’

Are back, and so is their breakout hit "Misery Business." Back in 2018, at the end of their touring prior to announcing their hiatus, Hayley Williams had commented that they intended to "move away" from the track for a little while, adding that they'd be removing it from live shows "for a really long time." The reasoning centered around the troublesome lyric, “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change,” with Williams admitting that she no longer related to that lyric and that it came from "a very narrow-minded perspective." But with the band returning to the stage for their first show in four years, Williams addressed the song's return mid-performance.
MUSIC
PopCrush

Kesha’s Mom Responds to ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ Lyric Backlash

Amid the popularity of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series starring Evan Peters, people are calling a few famous pop songs' lyrics into question. Apparently, many folks were unaware of who Jeffrey Dahmer was prior to the show's airing, and now that they know, songs such as Kesha's "Cannibal" are being considered controversial.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Is Shakira’s New Song ‘Te Felicito’ About Ex Gerard Pique?

Shakira's hips don't lie and apparently neither can she. The music superstar is preparing to release a new album and many are speculating that a certain song is all about her ex-husband. Her new single "Te Felicito," translated to "I Congratulate You," addresses a dishonest lover. "For pleasing you, I...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

‘Kenan & Kel’ and More Celebrities React to Coolio’s Death

In the wake of rapper Coolio's death Wednesday (Sept. 28), many famous faces and collaborators have been paying tribute to the hip-hop icon, as well as offering their condolences to his friends and family, on social media. One of his Coolio's most beloved performances — at least for Gen X'ers...
MUSIC
PopCrush

Jack Antonoff and More Celebrities Slam Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye West is in even more hot water after posting an anti-Semitic tweet that got him removed from Twitter over the weekend. "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also ... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," the rapper's since-deleted tweet read.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea Fuel Dating Rumors

Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea continue to fuel speculation that they are indeed an item after being videoed out partying together recently. Last night (Oct. 2), Tory and Iggy were spotted partying the night away at a club. In the video, Tory is seen dancing solo just feet away from Iggy who is twerking on another woman.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

PopCrush

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy