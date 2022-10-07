ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

kjas.com

CORRECTION: Jasper County deputies recovered stolen pickup truck

KJAS News is publishing a CORRECTION to a news story from Monday, October 10th, 2022. The story said that a stolen 2013 Volkswagen was recovered, which was incorrect. The stolen vehicle was actually a Ford Ranger pickup truck. Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Tuesday that the...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Unoccupied car found burning in Newton County

Firefighters and law enforcement officers are perplexed after a car was found abandoned in the middle of a road and completely burned on Monday night. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the vehicle was discovered by a passing motorist at about 10:00 on County Road 1095 in the Indian Hills Community, about 4 miles north of Wiergate.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Suspect arrested after deputies find stolen car and drugs

KJAS News has confirmed that a vehicle recently reported stolen was recovered over the weekend in Jasper. According to Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan, it was a 2013 Volkswagen that was discovered stolen on Thursday morning from a residence on County Road 358, about a mile south of Jasper.
JASPER, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Many Police Recover Stolen Goods

Many, La - Many Police Chief Cheryl Wooley announced the recovery of approximately $5000 with of stolen property. On October 6, 2022, Officers made a traffic stop which led to the recovery of items stolen locally and around the state from such businesses as Academy Sports, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and other businesses and businesses in Marshall and Longview Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
kjas.com

Trash fire rekindled with breeze and spread across land

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday afternoon that a trash fire, which was thought to be extinguished, rekindled and spread across land until the Angelina River Fire Department arrived to put it out. According to Duncan, it happened at about 1:00 on County Road 062,...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
newtoncountynews.net

DPS Investigates Death in Fatal Crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on County Road 4011, approximately three miles south of Newton, that occurred Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 5:40 p.m., a 2008 Ford SUV was traveling south and traveled off the road...
NEWTON, TX
12NewsNow

Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured. The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kjas.com

LPD releases name of machete wielding man shot and killed by police

Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins on Tuesday released the name of a man who was shot and killed by police over the weekend. According to Sullins, it was 62-year-old Johnny Devin James who wielded a machete and came at an officer during an incident on Sunday afternoon, refusing to follow commands to drop the weapon.
LUMBERTON, TX
kjas.com

Lumberton PD officer shoots and kills machete wielding man

The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lumberton in which an officer shot and killed a man accused of coming at him with a machete and refusing to put it down. Police Chief Danny Sullins says an officer responded to a call to assist EMS at about...
LUMBERTON, TX
kjas.com

Beaumont murder suspect traveled through Tyler County, now at-large in Lufkin area

A Beaumont murder suspect traveled through Tyler County on Friday afternoon while making his way to the Lufkin area where he escaped on foot after a police pursuit. According to Beaumont Police and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect drove a blue Hyundai Sonata northbound on Highway 69 from Beaumont to Huntington where he was spotted by a Huntington police officer. He then fled from the officer until he wrecked the car on the parking lot of Metal Mart on Highway 69, about 1 mile from the Lufkin city limits.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Fire breaks out at home of Kirbyville police officer

Sometimes those who work in emergency professions have to deal with emergencies on the home front and that was the case on Saturday evening when fire broke out at the home of Ashley Arce, a Kirbyville police officer. The volunteers of both the Roganville and Tri-Community Fire Departments were dispatched...
KIRBYVILLE, TX

