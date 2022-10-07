Read full article on original website
kjas.com
CORRECTION: Jasper County deputies recovered stolen pickup truck
KJAS News is publishing a CORRECTION to a news story from Monday, October 10th, 2022. The story said that a stolen 2013 Volkswagen was recovered, which was incorrect. The stolen vehicle was actually a Ford Ranger pickup truck. Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Tuesday that the...
kjas.com
Unoccupied car found burning in Newton County
Firefighters and law enforcement officers are perplexed after a car was found abandoned in the middle of a road and completely burned on Monday night. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the vehicle was discovered by a passing motorist at about 10:00 on County Road 1095 in the Indian Hills Community, about 4 miles north of Wiergate.
kjas.com
Suspect arrested after deputies find stolen car and drugs
KJAS News has confirmed that a vehicle recently reported stolen was recovered over the weekend in Jasper. According to Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan, it was a 2013 Volkswagen that was discovered stolen on Thursday morning from a residence on County Road 358, about a mile south of Jasper.
westcentralsbest.com
Many Police Recover Stolen Goods
Many, La - Many Police Chief Cheryl Wooley announced the recovery of approximately $5000 with of stolen property. On October 6, 2022, Officers made a traffic stop which led to the recovery of items stolen locally and around the state from such businesses as Academy Sports, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and other businesses and businesses in Marshall and Longview Texas.
kjas.com
BPD releases name of homicide victim, person of interest remains at-large here in Deep East Texas
The Beaumont Police Department has released the name of a homicide victim whose body was found in a burned house. Meanwhile, the man tabbed as a person of interest in the case remains at-large here in Deep East Texas. Police say the body of 41-year-old Jason West was found in...
Orange Leader
Police looking for person of interest linked to home arson where victim found deceased inside
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department investigators are looking for a person of interest. Detectives need to speak with Channin Keon Ardoin, a 39-year-old Beaumont man. Investigators believe Ardoin has information about a structure fire that occurred Friday. At 9:32 a.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue...
Trial begins for Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after June 2021 crash
SILSBEE, Texas — Trial began Tuesday for a 60-year-old Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal car accident June 2021. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired June 15, 2021.) Stephen Dudley Morgan was arrested on June 15, 2021 in Tyler County on a manslaughter warrant. Police said...
Police release name of man fatally shot by Lumberton officer on Sunday
LUMBERTON, Texas — Police have identified a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Johnny Devin James, 62, of Lumberton, was fatally wounded after he picked up a machete and threatened the officer according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. Lumberton Police...
Beaumont Police, EMS on scene of possible fatal auto-ped accident
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police and EMS are on scene at a 'possible fatal' auto-pedestrian accident Tuesday evening. It happened on 23rd and College Street near O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply. All eastbound traffic in the 4500 block of College Street is being diverted at 23rd. Westbound lanes...
Trial begins for Beaumont suspect charged with murder in 2019 death of Port Arthur man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man is now on trial after a 2019 shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments claimed the life of a Port Arthur man. Kylan Deion Bazile is charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton was pronounced dead at a hospital after an October 2019 shooting.
kjas.com
Trash fire rekindled with breeze and spread across land
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday afternoon that a trash fire, which was thought to be extinguished, rekindled and spread across land until the Angelina River Fire Department arrived to put it out. According to Duncan, it happened at about 1:00 on County Road 062,...
newtoncountynews.net
DPS Investigates Death in Fatal Crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on County Road 4011, approximately three miles south of Newton, that occurred Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 5:40 p.m., a 2008 Ford SUV was traveling south and traveled off the road...
Beaumont man charged after drugs, over $13K in cash seized during traffic stop
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont resident has been charged after a police uncovered drugs and a large amount of money during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, October 4 at around 3:13 a.m., a Beaumont Police Department patrol officer made a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.
Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured. The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.
11-year-old dead, 2 adults, 8 children injured in Sunday rollover wreck on Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a major wreck that claimed the life of an 11-year-old and injured two adults and eight children. The deadly accident took place early Sunday morning. Troopers believe that a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV was traveling west in...
kjas.com
LPD releases name of machete wielding man shot and killed by police
Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins on Tuesday released the name of a man who was shot and killed by police over the weekend. According to Sullins, it was 62-year-old Johnny Devin James who wielded a machete and came at an officer during an incident on Sunday afternoon, refusing to follow commands to drop the weapon.
Man wielding a machete fatally shot by Lumberton officer Sunday afternoon
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 62-year-old man wielding a machete was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Lumberton Police got a call to assist EMS Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Loop according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. The neighborhood...
kjas.com
Lumberton PD officer shoots and kills machete wielding man
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lumberton in which an officer shot and killed a man accused of coming at him with a machete and refusing to put it down. Police Chief Danny Sullins says an officer responded to a call to assist EMS at about...
kjas.com
Beaumont murder suspect traveled through Tyler County, now at-large in Lufkin area
A Beaumont murder suspect traveled through Tyler County on Friday afternoon while making his way to the Lufkin area where he escaped on foot after a police pursuit. According to Beaumont Police and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect drove a blue Hyundai Sonata northbound on Highway 69 from Beaumont to Huntington where he was spotted by a Huntington police officer. He then fled from the officer until he wrecked the car on the parking lot of Metal Mart on Highway 69, about 1 mile from the Lufkin city limits.
kjas.com
Fire breaks out at home of Kirbyville police officer
Sometimes those who work in emergency professions have to deal with emergencies on the home front and that was the case on Saturday evening when fire broke out at the home of Ashley Arce, a Kirbyville police officer. The volunteers of both the Roganville and Tri-Community Fire Departments were dispatched...
