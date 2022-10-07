A Beaumont murder suspect traveled through Tyler County on Friday afternoon while making his way to the Lufkin area where he escaped on foot after a police pursuit. According to Beaumont Police and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect drove a blue Hyundai Sonata northbound on Highway 69 from Beaumont to Huntington where he was spotted by a Huntington police officer. He then fled from the officer until he wrecked the car on the parking lot of Metal Mart on Highway 69, about 1 mile from the Lufkin city limits.

