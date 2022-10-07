ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare Crawley: Engaged to Someone Named Ryan Dawkins!!!!!

Clare Crawley has traded in her final rose for a diamond ring. The former Bachelorette lead revealed on Monday that she’s engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins, just about a year after she ended things with her season’s winner, Dale Moss. “He has held me in my darkness, loves...
Blake Shelton Announces Departure from The Voice After Season 23

It will soon be the end of a handsome era on The Voice. On Tuesday, the country singer announced that the next season of the singing competition show will be his final one, ending a streak of 23 consecutive seasons with the popular program. “I’ve been wrestling with this for...
Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Reveal Baby's Gender, Due Date and More!

Back in August, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’re expecting their first child. At the time, fans clamored for more information, but the the couple was tight-lipped. Last week, Hannah promised that more updates would be posted soon, and she certainly delivered!. The couple kicked things off...
Kody Brown: My Family Sucks So Much! We're Setting a Horrible Example!

Kody Brown is not in a good place at the moment. At least not based on what we’re seeing via our television screens. On the latest episode of Sister Wives, the self-centered father of 18 threw himself a pity party, focusing on Christine’s decision to leave him and how it affects both his self-esteem and his view of his family at large.
Kim Kardashian: Why Was She Booed At An LA Rams Game?

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams suffered a defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on their own turf at Sofi Stadium. And Matt Stafford and company weren’t the only ones who drew boos from the hometown crowd. Kim Kardashian attended the game along with her six-year-old son...
Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Spacious Home After Jinger Buys a Mansion

Now that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have their Los Angeles mansion, they seem to have sparked some sibling rivalry. Yes, even adult siblings can have this. Especially if they grew up in less than healthy environments — like a cult. Joy-Anna clearly wants fans to know that she’s...
Angela Lansbury, Legend of Stage and Screen, Dies at 96

Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote. Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast. Miss Eglantine Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Nancy Oliver in Gaslight. Dame Angela Lansbury is an absolute legend of stage, the small screen, and film. Her career spanned 77 years. On Tuesday, October 11, her family announced...
Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert

When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
Anna Duggar Will Never Leave Josh, Former Friend Grimly Admits

In her own eyes, Anna Duggar is happily married these days. She has not said much to the public in recent years, but she said that much loud and clear. Her husband is a disgusting monster. Josh was all of that and more long before he downloaded CSAM, and the world knew it.
