ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupont, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

DuPont October 7 Report from Mayor, Council

Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council October 7 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
DUPONT, WA
The Suburban Times

Notice: Puyallup Biennial Budget Public Meetings

City of Puyallup announcement. The City of Puyallup City Manager has completed and placed on file in the Office of the City Clerk the 2023-2024 preliminary biennial budget. This budget may be examined by any taxpayer on the City of Puyallup website at www.cityofpuyallup.org. The City Council will review and...
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

The Puyallup City Council Oct. 11 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting/Budget Workshop on Oct. 11 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Council begins budget review

City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council had its first opportunity to dive into the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget at a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. That’s when department directors outlined their proposed budgets for the biennium. Budgets reviewed at the meeting included:. City Manager. Parks, Recreation...
LAKEWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Dupont, WA
State
Washington State
The Suburban Times

Enhancing Service Delivery to West Pierce Communities

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. With 9-1-1 calls for service continuing to increase every year, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) continues to evolve as an all-hazards response provider. Adaptive approaches in resource deployment to address the demands of increased call volume has been essential to the needs of the community.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

T Line returns to service October 11

Sound Transit announcement. Work on the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension has advanced to the point where regular T Line service can resume. Service will terminate at Commerce Street Station (cross street South 11th) until the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension opens next year. Outbound passengers will have to exit the train at Commerce Street Station. Inbound passengers in the direction of Tacoma Dome can board trains on the platform across the street and should use designated crosswalks to access the platform.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

SWAT Team’s crisis negotiators host multi-agency training

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Last week, our SWAT Team’s crisis negotiators held a joint training day with several other negotiator groups from around the county. Negotiators from Tacoma PD, Lakewood PD, FBI, JBLM and other local cities participated in this scenario-based training day. These joint training opportunities...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Prost

City of University Place social media post. Prost! to the return of Oktoberfest in UP! Come out to Market Square this Friday, 10/14 from 5-9PM for German music, favorite fall fare & E9 Brewing Co.’s Beer Garden to help support the CHS Football Boosters. See you in the Square!
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Planning Commission#Tree Advisory Commission#The City Council
The Suburban Times

Do you walk or bike around Lakewood?

City of Lakewood social media post. Do you walk or bike around Lakewood? We want to hear from you! We’re updating our plan that outlines where sidewalks and bike lanes should go in the city and public input is an important part of this process. Find the survey at http://lakewoodnmsurvey.com.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Classy Chassis Haunted Car Wash – Have a Terrifyingly Clean Time, Support Kids

Submitted by Classy Chassis. The legendary Classy Chassis Haunted Car Wash is returning to our community again. Car wash owner Corey Campbell and his team invite you to come out and enjoy a thrilling drive-through experience of spooky characters, music, special effects, laser lights and illusions – and drive away with a clean and shiny car. Plus, feel great knowing a portion of your ticket purchase benefits Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

The Titanic, the Iceberg and the Rest of the Story at FAB FEST Oct. 16

Phil Raschke announcement. The Lakewood Film, Art and Book (FAB) Fest is proud to announce a riveting and informative presentation centered on the 15 April 1912 sinking of the mighty RMS Titanic, the newest and largest passenger ship afloat. Our presenter is historian Peter Cook a member of both the “Titanic Historical Society” and the “British Titanic Society”. Cook will take you back in time with his thrilling program.
LAKEWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy