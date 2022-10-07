Sound Transit announcement. Work on the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension has advanced to the point where regular T Line service can resume. Service will terminate at Commerce Street Station (cross street South 11th) until the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension opens next year. Outbound passengers will have to exit the train at Commerce Street Station. Inbound passengers in the direction of Tacoma Dome can board trains on the platform across the street and should use designated crosswalks to access the platform.

TACOMA, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO