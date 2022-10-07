ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
90min

The best goals of MLS week 34 - ranked

The 2022 Major League Soccer campaign has officially come to a close. Sunday's Decision Day action marked the last of the regular-season fun, making way for the highly anticipated playoffs. Clubs battled for the last ticket into the postseason, seeing players give it all on the attack and provide some...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
Person
Jairo Torres
90min

Orlando City’s Robin Jansson undergoes season-ending foot surgery

Orlando City’s Robin Jansson has undergone season-ending foot surgery, ruling him out of the postseason should the US Open Cup champions qualify. The center-back underwent the procedure to repair a stress fracture of the right navicular bone, setting his recovery timeline to approximately 12-15 weeks. He’s been a crucial...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire Fc#The Chicago Fire#Green Card#Argentine#Designated Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Columbus Crew part ways with head coach Caleb Porter

The Columbus Crew have parted ways with head coach Caleb Porter. The news comes after Columbus was eliminated from 2022 MLS Cup playoffs contention with the 2-1 defeat against Orlando City on Sunday. Porter originally joined the Crew ahead of the 2019 season, leading the team to the 2020 MLS...
COLUMBUS, OH
90min

90min

873
Followers
10K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy