Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
How Safe is Chicago, IL?Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Newcastle confident over Andrey Santos deal; Vasco da Gama teammate Eguinaldo on radar
Newcastle are in talks with Vasco da Gama over Andrey Santos & have expressed an interest in Eguinaldo as well.
Transfer rumours: Inter Miami ready Ronaldo offer; Liverpool target Rice
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Jamal Musiala, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
The best goals of MLS week 34 - ranked
The 2022 Major League Soccer campaign has officially come to a close. Sunday's Decision Day action marked the last of the regular-season fun, making way for the highly anticipated playoffs. Clubs battled for the last ticket into the postseason, seeing players give it all on the attack and provide some...
MLS・
Sebastian Driussi: The former River Plate star 'conquering' Major League Soccer
For a team to rise from near the bottom of the table to contenders at the top in just a year, it needs a special performer to step up. For Austin FC this season, that has been Sebastian Driussi.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liverpool scouting Anderlecht defensive starlet Zeno Debast
Liverpool have sent scouts to track Anderlecht defender Zeno Debast this season.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea leading Vlahovic race; Arsenal's Martinelli concern
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Gabriel Martinelli, Rafael Leao, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kante & more.
Gianluca Scamacca shows he's ready to fire for improving West Ham
Gianluca Scamacca was the star of the show as West Ham overcame Fulham 3-1 at London Stadium.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs AC Milan - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face AC Milan in the Champions League.
RELATED PEOPLE
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers - Champions League
Predicting which players Jurgen Klopp will choose to start for an injury-hit Liverpool against Rangers in the Champions League.
Orlando City’s Robin Jansson undergoes season-ending foot surgery
Orlando City’s Robin Jansson has undergone season-ending foot surgery, ruling him out of the postseason should the US Open Cup champions qualify. The center-back underwent the procedure to repair a stress fracture of the right navicular bone, setting his recovery timeline to approximately 12-15 weeks. He’s been a crucial...
Carson Pickett replaces Emily Fox on USWNT roster
North Carolina Courage defender Carson Pickett will join the US women’s national team in Europe, replacing Emily Fox as she follows concussion protocols.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atletico Madrid complete permanent signing of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona
Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Antoine Griezmann has completed his permanent return to the club from Barcelona.
Bruno Guimaraes admits having summer 'conversation' with Real Madrid
Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes speaks about summer transfer interest from Real Madrid.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid chasing Gakpo; Liverpool ready Doku bid
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cody Gakpo, Jeremy Doku, Mason Mount, Nathan Ake, Federico Valverde, Davide Frattesi & more.
Tottenham in 'meaningful talks' with Google over stadium naming rights
Tottenham are in discussions with tech giants Google over a stadium naming rights deal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa suspended for 3 games after using anti-gay slur
Atlanta United player Santiago Sosa has been suspended for three games and issued an undisclosed fine after using an anti-gay slur in the match against the New England Revolution on October 1. The midfielder will also be required to attend LGBTQ+ Allyship training through Athlete Ally. "Atlanta United is aware...
Chelsea progressing with Mason Mount contract talks
Chelsea are making progress in their attempts to tie Mason Mount down to a new contract.
Columbus Crew part ways with head coach Caleb Porter
The Columbus Crew have parted ways with head coach Caleb Porter. The news comes after Columbus was eliminated from 2022 MLS Cup playoffs contention with the 2-1 defeat against Orlando City on Sunday. Porter originally joined the Crew ahead of the 2019 season, leading the team to the 2020 MLS...
Premier League crisis club of the week: Southampton
Southampton are 90min's crisis club of the week.
90min
873
Followers
10K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0