Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal
Lucy Bronze admits knee injuries meant she never targeted 100 England caps
On the eve of her 100th appearance for England, Lucy Bronze has admitted the severity of the knee injury she suffered during the early stages of her career meant she never targeted reaching a century of caps for her country.
Gareth Southgate vows to see out England contract
Gareth Southgate has vowed to stick with England after the World Cup.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace
England vs Czech Republic - TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the international friendly between England and the Czech Republic, including team news and where to watch.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Young strike earns Villans point
Ashley Young equalised to help Aston Villa earn a point at Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
Liverpool scouting Anderlecht defensive starlet Zeno Debast
Liverpool have sent scouts to track Anderlecht defender Zeno Debast this season.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs AC Milan - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face AC Milan in the Champions League.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid chasing Gakpo; Liverpool ready Doku bid
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cody Gakpo, Jeremy Doku, Mason Mount, Nathan Ake, Federico Valverde, Davide Frattesi & more.
Planet Sport launch Britain's biggest climate action football campaign
Planet Sport have launched the 2022 Planet League Cup - Britain's biggest climate action football campaign.
2022 Qatar World Cup - Who could face who after the group stages?
The potential matches nations could play after the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.
England 0-0 Czech Republic: Player ratings as Lionesses draw frustrating blank
Player ratings from England 0-0 Czech Republic.
Ella Toone & Alessia Russo reveal real reason for looking at Germany note in Euro 2022 final
Alessia Russo & Ella Toone have spoken about what they saw on Germany's note during hilarious moment in Euro 2022 final.
FA investigating on-pitch comments during Arsenal vs Liverpool
The Football Association are investigating an on-pitch incident during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.
Joan Laporta claims Super League is the only way to compete with state-run clubs
The introduction of the Super League is the only way to stop state-run clubs dominating football, says Joan Laporta.
Harry Kane not admitting defeat in Golden Boot race
Despite the form of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane hasn't admitted defeat in the Golden Boot race.
Euro 2024 qualification draw: England get Italy again; Spain face Scotland
Updates from the qualification draw for Euro 2024.
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Player ratings from controversial night at San Siro
Transfer rumours: Chelsea leading Vlahovic race; Arsenal's Martinelli concern
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Gabriel Martinelli, Rafael Leao, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kante & more.
