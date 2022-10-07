Game preview: Aggies in Tuscaloosa

On Saturday night, the Aggies will take on No. 1 Alabama and look to knock off the nation’s top team for the second consecutive season . This will be the Aggies’ third straight game away from home – including the neutral site game at AT&T Stadium – of their four-game road swing after beginning the season with three straight games at Kyle Field.

As the offense looks for an identity with more layers than just Devon Achane, who ranks third in the SEC with 93.2 rush yards per game, coming out of the gate fast – just as they did in the first quarter of last year’s match-up versus the Crimson Tide (17-7) – has proven to be successful in the Jimbo Fisher era . In Jimbo’s time as head coach, the Aggies are 28-4 when scoring first and a perfect 26-0 when leading after the first quarter. While starting fast in the first quarter, let alone the first half, in early SEC play has not been an easy feat, that must be the top priority on offense on Saturday night for the Aggies to have a shot at the prime-time upset in Tuscaloosa.

Check-out the full game preview for the Aggies’ showdown versus No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, 7:10PM CT, at Bryant-Denny Stadium:

Get to know the opponent: The Alabama Crimson Tide