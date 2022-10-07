ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvan Terrace is a unique and treasured part of New York City

 4 days ago

Sylvan Terrace a unique and treasured part of New York City 03:14

NEW YORK - A little known street in Upper Manhattan is a unique and treasured part of the city's history.

Sylvan Terrace is where you'll find 20 carriage houses built in the 1800s, and it has created quite the buzz on Instagram .

Visitors post their pictures of the homes that line the cobblestone street.

Web Extra: Inside Sylvan Terrace 00:46

Sylvan Terrace is located between 160th and 162nd Streets between Edgecombe and St. Nicholas Avenues in Washington Heights.

Take a look inside one of the homes there in the videos above.

