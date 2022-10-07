ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Mole’: What Time Will New Episodes Be Added to Netflix?

By Brett White
 4 days ago
After way too long of a break, The Mole is finally back with brand new episodes. Now a Netflix original series, The Mole 2022 is the same game that achieved cult status back when it premiered in 2001, but now it’s a bingeable adventure for modern streaming audiences. If you love The Circle, Netflix’s other game of bluffing and sleuthing, you’ve got to get into the world of The Mole.

If you’ve already blown through the first five episodes of the new season, then you are no doubt ready to see what twists and turns await the players. Now the question is: when will Netflix drop more episodes of The Mole 2022? And how many episodes will be in The Mole’s new season? Keep reading to find out, and for a recap of where we left the season at the end of Week 1.

How does The Mole 2022, week 1 end?

SPOILERS ahead, obviously! The first five episodes of The Mole 2022 were filled with ups and downs — and that really describes the prize money. The cast lost $25,000 after Joi gambled away the prize money in exchange for an exemption from elimination. They got the chance to make up the money during a three-way postal route race, but Joi’s faulty navigation kept her and Jacob from collecting all of the money packages and beating the train back to the station. Of course there were other Mole-ish occurrences during the mission. Kesi completely botched grabbing a moneybag from the moving train, even though Greg made it look super easy. And even though Avori volunteered to be on the running team, she resisted running nearly the entire time. There are lots of Mole suspects!

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Episode 5 ended with a second mission, though, another one with exemption up for grabs. All eight remaining players were seated around a table for a meal. They were all served courses and, after each course, had to vote two players off. The twist: two players were seated on detonators that would blow up the prize money should both players be voted out of the meal. In order for the cast to win the prize money, at least one player on a detonator had to make it to the end. The twist on the twist: the detonator players were served normal food while the rest were served identical dishes with hard to swallow ingredients.

Two players made it all the way to the end: Will, who was sitting on a detonator the entire time and therefore eating good food; and Joi, who was not and therefore revealed that she may be the best bluffer of the bunch. Joi was then given a choice: either cut the wire to the detonator and add money to the pot… or take another exemption card and let the prize money go up in smoke. Considering Joi’s track record with the prize pot, no one trusts her to cut the wire. And as Joi says before the episode ends, she is greedy. We’ll have to wait until next week to find out if she blows up the prize money yet again!

When will Netflix add new episodes of The Mole 2022?

The Mole 2022 will be added to Netflix in weekly batches. The next three new episodes of The Mole will be added to Netflix on Friday, October 14 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. The Mole’s release schedule is as follows:

  • Episodes 6-8: October 14
  • Episodes 9-10 (Finale): October 21

As with next week, new episodes will always be added to Netflix at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Wednesday mornings.

The Mole 2022 episodes 1-5 are now available to stream on Netflix.

Decider.com

