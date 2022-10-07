Read full article on original website
Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair
A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON
WASCO COUNTY, OR (OCTOBER 10, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Ford Focus, operated...
Accident south of Shaniko kills LaGrande woman, more over weekend
Other accidents include flipped livestock trailer and towed tiny home destroyedCow Canyon Fatality On Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 5:21 p.m. police responded to an accident on Highway 97 near milepost 63, south of Shaniko. The accident involved a Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller, 60, of La Grande, who sustained fatal injuries. Miller attempted to pass a semi-truck on the shoulder while it was passing another vehicle. Miller lost control during the maneuver and left the highway, rolling multiple times. Oregon State Police and Shaniko Fire and Rescue responded. A D V E R T I...
nbc16.com
DCSO search and rescue search for missing hiker near Tumalo Falls
A 55-year-old man from Bend, Oregon, went missing on a hike, Monday, near the Tumalo Falls trailhead. Monday night at approximately 8:59 p.m., the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding an overdue hiker. The person calling about the hiker was said to have used a 'find my phone' app to pinpoint where the missing man had parked his car; the Tumalo Falls Trailhead.
nbc16.com
K-9's from the Coos County Sheriff's Office is nominated for K-9 Aftermath Grant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Two of Coos County's finest are hoping to get their paws on the Aftermath K-9 Grant. Aftermath Services is dishing out $15,000 in K9 grants for their 2022 grant cycle, and K-9's Cena and Raven of the Coos County Sheriff's Office are both nominated for a portion of the award.
nbc16.com
DCSO is searching for suspect involved in murder investigation
BEND, Ore. — What the Deschutes County Sherriff's Office was calling a 'suspicious death' is now being referred to as a murder. On Sunday, October 9, DCSO responded to the 21-thousand block of Los Serranos Drive in Bend for a reported deceased male. Officials say upon their initial investigation the cause of death was determined as suspicious.
KTVZ
Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks
NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area
A house fire in La Pine Tuesday afternoon was spreading to nearby homes and the wilderness, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the immediate area, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The post La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area appeared first on KTVZ.
kqennewsradio.com
ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT LEADS TO ARREST
An alleged menacing incident led a man being arrested on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said 47-year old Keith Rockett was allegedly trespassing at a recently vacated trailer in the 400 block of Northeast Sterling Drive. He was confronted by a woman, which angered him. The suspect allegedly threatened her with a knife that was attached to a long metal pole.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED AN OFFICER
Roseburg Police jailed a man who allegedly punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said shortly after 1:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted by officers in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street due to being a city exclusion violator. Officers attempted to take Flaeschel into custody and during the process he ran before allegedly throwing the punch.
kezi.com
Corvallis man arrested in Prineville for stalking, attempted kidnapping and other crimes
PRINEVILLE, Ore.-- A Corvallis man is in Crook County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl and stalk multiple women. Prineville Police said this began on October 1 when 58-year-old Ian Goldberg tried to get the 12-year-old girl into his car. This happened...
cascadebusnews.com
Portland-based Hacker Opens Office in Bend
Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.
Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect
Four Redmond-area schools went into “Secure” status for over 90 minutes as a precaution Monday morning after police got a tip from a concerned parent about a possible threat, school officials said. The post Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Woman convicted of manslaughter in Coos County hit-and-run trial
COOS BAY, Ore. – A woman accused of hitting a man with her car in a parking lot who later died from his injuries has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter by a Coos County jury. Kelsey Culver, 31, was accused of hitting Kyle Hagquist with her car on March...
brewpublic.com
Beers From the Dead – Classic Oregon Microbrews Back From Their Grave
In time for Halloween, a new beer festival will resurrect nine beers from Oregon’s rich brewing history that haven’t seen the light of day in quite some time. Hosted by the Bend Ale Trail, the new Beers From the Dead – Classic Oregon Microbrews Back From Their Grave will bring back a few beers from an era when many of the unique beers at the time were better known as microbrews.
Fire burns exterior of Bend NE Third Street business; investigators call it area’s second apparent arson in days
A fire that damaged the exterior of a Northeast Third Street business early Saturday morning has been determined to be intentionally set, Bend investigators said, the second apparent arson blaze in the area in recent days. Police had no immediate information regarding any connection between the fires. The post Fire burns exterior of Bend NE Third Street business; investigators call it area’s second apparent arson in days appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following...
nbc16.com
Dry weather prompts increased fire restrictions for south coast
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association has increased the fire danger level along the south coast due to dry weather and fuel conditions. A Level II (2) industrial closure and Moderate public regulated use closure will take effect on Tuesday, October 11. The industrial Level II...
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:30 p.m., a 79-year old man was attempting to continue through Northeast Wright Avenue, across Northeast Winchester Street. The driver did not see a pickup traveling south and his vehicle was almost hit head-on, spinning his sedan around almost a full 360 degrees. Both vehicles were totaled.
