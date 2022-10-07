A rash of hoax threats affected schools in at least half a dozen Florida counties Tuesday, putting students, families and law enforcement agencies on high alert. Authorities responded to “a report of an armed subject” at Boca Raton High School before 10 a.m., the city police department said in a tweet, quickly noting that officers arrived to find “no evidence of a shooting” or an armed person.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO