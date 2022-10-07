ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Facing Haters! Every Time the Kardashian-Jenners Were Booed In Public Over the Years

Facing their haters. The Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to being booed by fans while out in public. Part of living a life in the spotlight means that the famous family members regularly encounter backlash from fans. While they sometimes have to hear rude comments on social media, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner have also dealt with being booed and heckled at sporting events and on the street.
Centre Daily

Charlie Puth says Ellen DeGeneres’ record label team ‘disappeared’ after signing him

It turns out Greyson Chance wasn't alone. Charlie Puth has also opened up about his experience with Ellen DeGeneres' record label — and it was not a good one. In a recent appearance on the podcast "Rolling Stone Music Now," the "Light Switch" singer claimed that members of DeGeneres' now-defunct eleveneleven label vanished after he recorded his first EP.
