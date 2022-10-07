Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
A Whirlwind! See ’90 Day Fiance: The Single Life’ Stars Big Ed and Liz’s Relationship Timeline
Second time’s the charm! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown is engaged to off-again, on-again girlfriendElizabeth “Liz” Woods, but the news of their engagement came as a shock to fans since it came just four months after their dramatic, emotional split played out on the 90 Day: The Single Life season 1 tell-all in May 2021.
Centre Daily
Facing Haters! Every Time the Kardashian-Jenners Were Booed In Public Over the Years
Facing their haters. The Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to being booed by fans while out in public. Part of living a life in the spotlight means that the famous family members regularly encounter backlash from fans. While they sometimes have to hear rude comments on social media, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner have also dealt with being booed and heckled at sporting events and on the street.
Centre Daily
Kaley Cuoco Recalls a Time She Almost Had to Amputate Her Leg After a Horse Riding Incident
A miracle. Kaley Cuoco recalled a traumatic horseback riding accident that almost resulted in her leg being amputated. Since she came out of the major injury with her leg intact, her fellow cast and crew members consider the miracle “heaven sent.”. The starlet, 36, and her Big Bang Theory...
Centre Daily
Charlie Puth says Ellen DeGeneres’ record label team ‘disappeared’ after signing him
It turns out Greyson Chance wasn't alone. Charlie Puth has also opened up about his experience with Ellen DeGeneres' record label — and it was not a good one. In a recent appearance on the podcast "Rolling Stone Music Now," the "Light Switch" singer claimed that members of DeGeneres' now-defunct eleveneleven label vanished after he recorded his first EP.
Comments / 0