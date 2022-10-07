ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Morgan Hill Times

Voting begins for Nov. 8 election

Voting has begun in the Nov. 8 general election, as voters throughout California will receive ballots in the coming days—and can drop them off, completed and signed, at authorized locations now through Election Day. Elections officials in Santa Clara County began sending ballots in the mail on Oct. 10....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Meet the candidates: MHUSD Trustee Area 1

Vying for one of four Morgan Hill Unified School District Trustees’ seats that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot are former educator Nancy Altman-Palm and incumbent Wendy Sullivan. Altman-Palm’s experience in education spans more than 25 years with MHUSD as a parent and educator, she said in response...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Morgan Hill Times

CalFire grant funds South County projects

The Santa Clara County FireSafe Council (SCCFSC) announced Oct. 7 that CalFire has awarded a new $1,456,579 Fire Prevention Grant to the council. The grants from CalFire will support four priority wildfire mitigation and public safety projects in the Santa Clara Unit. Two of the grant-funded projects are in South...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan Hill, CA
State
New York State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Morgan Hill, CA
Government
NBC Bay Area

City Offers Cash for Unhoused Residents to Move Out of San Jose Encampment

The city of San Jose has offered $500 to residents of a San Jose homeless encampment near the airport to tow away their RV, trailer or vehicle. Some living at the encampment at Columbus Park, near Mineta San Jose International Airport, have taken up the offer, and crews began removing items Tuesday morning. By the city's count, 97 RVs, trailers and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About 15 others also expressed interest.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hill City#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Politics Local#Election Local#Times#Live Oak High School
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: ‘Hatchet Job’: 49Ers Rip Santa Clara County Grand Jury Report On Political Influence

The San Francisco 49ers are lambasting a scathing new grand jury report that questions the team's political influence and relationship with five Santa Clara councilmembers. The 61-page report, which will be publicly released today--the same day voters receive ballots in the mail--focuses on what it calls the "49 Five," a politically-loaded term coined by opponents of the team. The five lawmakers in question are Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Kevin Park, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

City of Morgan Hill gets AAA rating

S&P Global Ratings has assigned the City of Morgan Hill an issuer credit rating of AAA, the highest possible credit rating from S&P, with a stable outlook, says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill. S&P’s AAA rating reflects its favorable view of several factors, including Morgan Hill’s location in Silicon Valley, the city’s “robust” financial reserves, low debt amount with no additional debt plans and “strong management policies and practices, including robust long-term planning and reporting practices, and adequate institutional framework.”
MORGAN HILL, CA
PLANetizen

Transit and the ‘Big One’

Californians know they should always be ready for the next earthquake—and that includes the state’s transit systems. In the San Francisco Bay Area, when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck in 1989, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system persisted with minimal disruptions. Ricardo Cano of the San Francisco Chronicle explains how the system prepares for major earthquakes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies after collision in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after being struck by two vehicles in Sunnyvale on Monday night, according to a tweet from Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Around 10:32 p.m. on Monday, DPS Patrol and Fire personnel were called to the area of Mathilda and Washington avenues due to a report of a collision […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

Water main break causes delays in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A water main break is causing traffic delays in Mountain View, according to the Mountain View Police Department. The water main break was located at the juncture of West Middlefield Road and Old Middlefield Way. MVPD stated that officers were on the scene of the water main break for traffic […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wild boars roaming, destroying parts of South Bay neighborhood

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Sometimes, the NIMBY complex, where neighbors band together to keep an unwanted item out of their neighborhood, can be a good thing. "We need to do something. It’s ruining our lower meadow, and it’s tearing up neighbor’s yards all over the place," said Chris Wood, president of the Holiday Lake Estates Homeowner’s Assoc.
MORGAN HILL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy