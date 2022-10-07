Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
Related
Morgan Hill Times
Voting begins for Nov. 8 election
Voting has begun in the Nov. 8 general election, as voters throughout California will receive ballots in the coming days—and can drop them off, completed and signed, at authorized locations now through Election Day. Elections officials in Santa Clara County began sending ballots in the mail on Oct. 10....
Morgan Hill Times
Meet the candidates: MHUSD Trustee Area 1
Vying for one of four Morgan Hill Unified School District Trustees’ seats that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot are former educator Nancy Altman-Palm and incumbent Wendy Sullivan. Altman-Palm’s experience in education spans more than 25 years with MHUSD as a parent and educator, she said in response...
Morgan Hill Times
CalFire grant funds South County projects
The Santa Clara County FireSafe Council (SCCFSC) announced Oct. 7 that CalFire has awarded a new $1,456,579 Fire Prevention Grant to the council. The grants from CalFire will support four priority wildfire mitigation and public safety projects in the Santa Clara Unit. Two of the grant-funded projects are in South...
West Cliff assisted living project passes by slim margin; affordability main concern among 'no' votes
Does affordability apply to assisted living facilities? Not according to city regulations, but two Santa Cruz planning commissioners voted against the plan, citing those concerns. The proposal for a 76-unit senior living facility is moving forward, with issues including traffic and preserving monarch butterfly habitat part of the plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parking battles highlight East San Jose’s struggles
With the sun setting over East San Jose, Rabia Khan pointed to the maintenance hole cover in the street she and her friends used as a makeshift pitcher’s mound as children, running freely along the street’s curbs. “I used to play on this street all the time,” she...
lavozdeanza.com
Optional masking announcement stirs controversy throughout the Foothill-De Anza District
A new Foothill-De Anza policy announcing optional masking indoors has sparked controversy among faculty, students and administration on both campuses. In an email sent out after 10 p.m. on Sept. 23, three days before fall quarter began, Chancellor Judy Miner reversed a previously agreed-upon mandatory masking mandate. Last May, the...
James: MAGA school board candidates rightly called out
San Jose Spotlight’s recent article on MAGA school board candidates provided valuable help to voters in our community by identifying the local embodiment of the national, far-right movement to have candidates infiltrate local school boards, including those right here in Silicon Valley. Over the past two years, a local...
NBC Bay Area
City Offers Cash for Unhoused Residents to Move Out of San Jose Encampment
The city of San Jose has offered $500 to residents of a San Jose homeless encampment near the airport to tow away their RV, trailer or vehicle. Some living at the encampment at Columbus Park, near Mineta San Jose International Airport, have taken up the offer, and crews began removing items Tuesday morning. By the city's count, 97 RVs, trailers and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About 15 others also expressed interest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: ‘Hatchet Job’: 49Ers Rip Santa Clara County Grand Jury Report On Political Influence
The San Francisco 49ers are lambasting a scathing new grand jury report that questions the team's political influence and relationship with five Santa Clara councilmembers. The 61-page report, which will be publicly released today--the same day voters receive ballots in the mail--focuses on what it calls the "49 Five," a politically-loaded term coined by opponents of the team. The five lawmakers in question are Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Kevin Park, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain.
Morgan Hill Times
City of Morgan Hill gets AAA rating
S&P Global Ratings has assigned the City of Morgan Hill an issuer credit rating of AAA, the highest possible credit rating from S&P, with a stable outlook, says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill. S&P’s AAA rating reflects its favorable view of several factors, including Morgan Hill’s location in Silicon Valley, the city’s “robust” financial reserves, low debt amount with no additional debt plans and “strong management policies and practices, including robust long-term planning and reporting practices, and adequate institutional framework.”
santaclaranews.org
BREAKING: Santa Clara Police Chief Calls for District Attorney to Investigate Grand Jury Findings About 49er Five
Santa Clara Police Chief Pat Nikolai made an official request for Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen to Investigate the findings of the Civil Grand Jury Report, “Unsportsmanlike Conduct.” Wow. The report was officially released yesterday. It was leaked and appeared in media reports on Friday. The...
PLANetizen
Transit and the ‘Big One’
Californians know they should always be ready for the next earthquake—and that includes the state’s transit systems. In the San Francisco Bay Area, when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck in 1989, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system persisted with minimal disruptions. Ricardo Cano of the San Francisco Chronicle explains how the system prepares for major earthquakes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do: Cindy Chavez is still trying to silence the Asian American community
Over the past four years, the Cindy Chavez political machine has worked to defeat two sitting Vietnamese American city council representatives in San Jose. Today, there are no Vietnamese Americans, or any Asian Americans, serving on the San Jose City Council. For a politician who claims to care about representation...
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
Pedestrian dies after collision in Sunnyvale
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after being struck by two vehicles in Sunnyvale on Monday night, according to a tweet from Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Around 10:32 p.m. on Monday, DPS Patrol and Fire personnel were called to the area of Mathilda and Washington avenues due to a report of a collision […]
COVID Dashboard: Low cases, high prevalence in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
Water main break causes delays in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A water main break is causing traffic delays in Mountain View, according to the Mountain View Police Department. The water main break was located at the juncture of West Middlefield Road and Old Middlefield Way. MVPD stated that officers were on the scene of the water main break for traffic […]
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Santa Cruz on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 3 a.m. west of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KTVU FOX 2
Wild boars roaming, destroying parts of South Bay neighborhood
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Sometimes, the NIMBY complex, where neighbors band together to keep an unwanted item out of their neighborhood, can be a good thing. "We need to do something. It’s ruining our lower meadow, and it’s tearing up neighbor’s yards all over the place," said Chris Wood, president of the Holiday Lake Estates Homeowner’s Assoc.
Comments / 0