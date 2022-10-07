Read full article on original website
Hunt Smart, Fish Hard: Mange in Virginia Bears
The DWR website has a lot of pictures of bears with mange. I hope this info helps you know more about mange. Since 2014, DWR has been monitoring reports of sarcoptic mange in Virginia’s black bears. Mange is a highly contagious skin disease caused by a mite that affects many wild and domestic animals. From 2014 to 2017, reports were sporadic and primarily focused in the northwestern mountain counties of Frederick and Shenandoah.
VDACS launches new Produce Safety Grower Portal online
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is launching the new Virginia Produce Safety Grower Portal, a free online portal to assist fruit and vegetable growers operating in the Commonwealth to meet the requirements of the federal Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA): Produce Safety Rule (21 CFR 112).
This Week From Del. Matt Fariss
As the leaves change and winter approaches, Virginians everywhere are concerned about a rapid rise in energy prices. On Monday, Oct. 3, Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin was at Delta Star in Lynchburg to roll out the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan, a path forward for Virginia in a changing energy market. As state and federal regulators seek to inch out any energy source other than wind and solar, Youngkin has proposed an all of the above energy plan for the commonwealth which will attempt to stop the uncontrolled rise in energy prices that Virginians have seen over the past few months.
