Charlie Puth says Ellen DeGeneres’ record label team ‘disappeared’ after signing him
It turns out Greyson Chance wasn't alone. Charlie Puth has also opened up about his experience with Ellen DeGeneres' record label — and it was not a good one. In a recent appearance on the podcast "Rolling Stone Music Now," the "Light Switch" singer claimed that members of DeGeneres' now-defunct eleveneleven label vanished after he recorded his first EP.
Facing Haters! Every Time the Kardashian-Jenners Were Booed In Public Over the Years
Facing their haters. The Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to being booed by fans while out in public. Part of living a life in the spotlight means that the famous family members regularly encounter backlash from fans. While they sometimes have to hear rude comments on social media, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner have also dealt with being booed and heckled at sporting events and on the street.
Mila Kunis praised for her handling of booing from Jimmy Kimmel Live audience
Mila Kunis has been praised for her response to being booed multiple times during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.Last week, New York-native Jimmy Kimmel returned to his hometown to host a series of shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House, where Kunis promoted her new Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive. After Kunis spoke about a wardrobe malfunction that happened right before the show, Kimmel told the Black Swan actor: “You seem like you could be a New Yorker, but you’re not a New Yorker.”“No, I’m not,” she confirmed, followed by a subtle boo...
John Legend gets taste of his own medicine after Washington singer wows on ‘The Voice’
John Legend got a taste of his own medicine on “The Voice” after a Washington native passed over him as coach. Coaches Blake Shelton and Legend battled it out in hopes that 22-year-old Jaeden Luke would choose to be on their team after his initial audition to the song “Make It with You” from Bread.
Inside Blink-182 Band Members Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge’s Net Worths
Blink-182 turned the world upside when Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge announced they would be reuniting for the first time since 2015 for their upcoming 2023/2024 world tour. While the band has had a few member shake-ups over the decades — Alkaline Trio guitarist Matt Skiba famously stepped in for Tom after he left the group — the pop punk trio fans have come to know and love are finally back together. Naturally, fans have been wondering how the musicians have made their money over the years — especially when they weren’t touring or making new music. Keep scrolling to find out everything to know about Blink-182’s net worth.
YouTube Originals to Launch ‘Behind the Beats,’ Featuring Blondie, Snoop Dogg, L7 (EXCLUSIVE)
YouTube Originals will launch on Nov. 18 “Behind the Beats,” a novel animated pop music anthology series produced by France’s TeamTO and 22D Music Group in partnership with France Télévisions, the French public broadcaster. Episodes 1-4 of the novel history of pop will also debut on the YouTube Kids app, YouTube Originals Kids & Family announced on Wednesday. YouTube and TeamTO have shared first-look images from the series in exclusivity with Variety. The deal sees YouTube launching the series worldwide but with a one-year holdback in the French language, where France Télévisions has first-window exclusivity. “This new animated musical series from TeamTO hits a sweet...
Jennifer Aniston supports David Schwimmer as he calls out Kanye West for his anti-semitic statements
Jennifer Aniston has supported her Friends co-star David Schwimmer in calling out rapper Kanye West for his anti-semitic tweets.On Saturday (8 October), West, who legally changed his name to Ye, wrote in a since-deleted tweet: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”He added: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda [sic]”On Tuesday (11 October), Schwimmer shared his thoughts about how “anti-semitism is...
Trevor Noah Tears Into Kanye West For Weekend Of Antisemitism
The rapper once called Noah a racial slur after "The Daily Show" host called out his harassment of Kim Kardashian.
Blake Shelton will exit ‘The Voice,’ ending his reign as show’s longest-serving coach
LOS ANGELES — Blake Shelton is ready to leave behind the turning chairs of NBC's "The Voice" and will conclude his reign as the show's longest-serving coach after Season 23. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after next season," he announced Tuesday on Instagram. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."
