For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still,...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's the most wonderful time of the year for bargain hunters. Amazon is jumpstarting holiday shopping with a second Amazon Prime Day sale. Hundreds of deals go live on Oct. 11. Kimberly Fletcher, the founder savings website Kim's Cart, shares some of the deals and strategies.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CBS Newspath/Reuters/WKRC) - XPeng's eVTOL flying car X2 made its first public flying on Monday in Dubai, marking a new era of modern and intelligent transportation. Guests and reporters lined up to check out the new vehicle and watch the historic 90-minute test flight, which was...
