Lakers News: Trailer Drops For Patrick Beverley’s Upcoming Podcast
The new wave of former and current NBA players being apart of sports media has continued to draw the attention of fans. Players show no filter talking inside knowledge and experiences on the court and it's hard to think of the next best person with Lakers guard Patrick Beverley ready to launch his new podcast.
Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect
New York high school basketball legend Lenny Cooke was such a prospect that he was once ranked higher nationally than Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James, still going strong at age 37, and 2021-22 Lakers power forward Carmelo Anthony, currently a 38-year-old free agent squarely in the role player phase of his career.
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
Lakers News: Netflix’s “Redeem Team” Reveals The Laker Whose Star Shone Brightest For Fans In Beijing
Your Los Angeles Lakers boasted the two best players on a stacked 2008 Olympic U.S.A. men's basketball team, at or near the peak of their powers. View the original article to see embedded media. On a club featuring eight future Hall of Fame players for its 12-man roster, then-Cleveland Cavaliers...
76ers vs. Cavs: Who Boosted Their Stock in Monday’s Win?
The Philadelphia 76ers returned to the floor on Monday night for a rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After taking down the Cavs with a one-point victory on Wednesday, the Sixers looked to make it three in a row this preseason on Monday. Since Joel Embiid got the night off, the...
‘Advanced Talks’: Mavs Nearing 1-Year Deal With Facundo Campazzo
The Dallas Mavericks still have their 15th roster spot uncommitted as the Oct. 19 regular-season opener against the Phoenix Suns nears. Following the free agency departure of Jalen Brunson, the Mavs had yet to acquire a veteran guard to bolster depth behind Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. Goran Dragic was speculated at one point as an option, but he signed with the Chicago Bulls given the opportunity to play a larger role.
Is James Harden’s Secret Working for Tyrese Maxey?
Tyrese Maxey has quickly emerged into a scoring guard that defenses must respect when facing the Philadelphia 76ers. Although the opponents have to respect Maxey, the Sixers are still working on getting the third-year guard to earn the same kind of attention from the referees. Being that Maxey is viewed...
Five Score in Double Figures for OKC as Thunder Top Pistons
In Oklahoma City’s fifth preseason game, the Thunder defeated the Detroit Pistons 115-99 in Detroit on Tuesday evening. Second-year guard Josh Giddey led the way offensively for OKC, tallying 16 points, nine assists and five rebounds in addition to sinking four shots from 3-point range. The Thunder warmed up...
Ben Gordon, Mavs Ex G-Leaguer, Arrested for Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Son
DALLAS - Ben Gordon, the former Dallas Mavs G-League player at at one time the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year while with the Chicago Bulls, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Monday after he allegedly struck his child, according to multiple reports. Gordon was arrested after he hit his...
Sixers vs. Cavs: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Game 3
Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their preseason with a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. After putting on a dominant performance while shorthanded, the Sixers returned home with a 1-0 record. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first of two preseason matchups. Despite the...
Dodgers News: Playing NL West Rivals Doesn’t Change Justin Turner’s Intensity
With the Dodgers getting ready to take on the Padres, the high level of play will undoubtably come out due to postseason play. Of course, this series becomes a bit more meaningful for the Dodgers facing their NL West rivals, but them being division foes does not make it any different for Dodgers infielder Justin Turner.
