The Dallas Mavericks still have their 15th roster spot uncommitted as the Oct. 19 regular-season opener against the Phoenix Suns nears. Following the free agency departure of Jalen Brunson, the Mavs had yet to acquire a veteran guard to bolster depth behind Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. Goran Dragic was speculated at one point as an option, but he signed with the Chicago Bulls given the opportunity to play a larger role.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO