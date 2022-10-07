Read full article on original website
This Fan Game Finally Turns Chris Pratt Into Mario
When Nintendo announced it was working with "Despicable Me" producer Illumination Studios to create a feature-length animated Mario film, few pegged Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt for the titular role. And the rest of the cast was just as unpredictable, with Charlie Day as Luigi and Jack Black as Bowser, among other Hollywood superstars stepping into the Mushroom Kingdom. Still, despite being alongside a slew of other comedians on the project, many raised concerns about Chris Pratt's ability to play the iconic Italian plumber everyone knows and loves.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has Been In The Works Longer Than You Realized
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been turning heads since it was first officially announced to be in the works back in 2018. Earlier this week, Universal released a movie poster full of details and easter eggs for true fans – which seemingly confirmed for adult fans that Mario doesn't have a rear end in the process. Despite the disappointing news earlier this year that the movie received a delay, the hype train is officially going for Mario's big screen adventure.
Small Details You Missed In The First Mario Movie Trailer
Nintendo and Illumination have shared the first trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and fans are reeling. The movie is being produced by Illumination, the animation studio behind "Despicable Me" and "Minions." This trailer is the first time the public has seen anything from the project, making it an anticipated event. The animated film has a star-studded cast, featuring Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and more. The casting of Pratt as the iconic Mario has led some fans to question if he is really the best pick for the role, but "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" producer Chris Meledandri made some bold claims prior to the trailer's release, saying that people wouldn't criticize the decision once they heard Pratt's performance.
The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Megan Thee Stallion Dancing With Master Chief
Master Chief has had it rough. Between fighting numerous battles against the Covenant and the Flood, being betrayed by his trusted companion Cortana, and getting tossed out into space for months on end before being recovered, it can occasionally seem like the "Halo" hero has barely ever caught a break in the two-decades-plus that he's been active. That's not even to mention the numerous terrible things Master Chief has done, which he no doubt carries as a hefty burden. Fortunately for John-117, he finally got the chance to blow off some steam over the weekend, stunning audiences at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 as he danced on-stage next to one of the most popular rappers out there.
Turns Out Mortal Kombat's Boss Has Something Else Planned For 30th Anniversary
The "Mortal Kombat" series has evolved quite a bit since the first game in the franchise dropped back in 1992. What was once just an arcade staple has now grown to become a worldwide phenomenon. From console ports with improved graphics and new characters to fully realized 3D titles sporting cinematic campaigns, the NetherRealm Studios hit series has come a long way from its humble beginnings. Even more impressive is the fact that the series was able to do this while balancing both classic and contemporary to create an enduring legacy.
Why Horizon Forbidden West Fans Think New DLC Is On The Way
Sony's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive "Horizon Forbidden West" hasn't received any new downloadable content since it launched in February 2022, but that hasn't stopped eager fans of the game from growing ever-more convinced that DLC is on the way. Following the release of the game, all sorts of new "Horizon" projects have gone into production, be it Netflix's "Horizon Zero Dawn" TV series, the PSVR2 game "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," or the "Horizon Zero Dawn" remake rumors that have fans rolling their eyes. Given the extremely strong critical reception to "Horizon Forbidden West," tossing an expansion for that game into the list of upcoming projects would definitely make sense as well.
It's Finally Time To Talk About Dead Space's Gameplay
EA and Motive have finally released a gameplay trailer for the upcoming "Dead Space" remake, showing off some of Isaac Clarke's arsenal as well as some of the space horrors he will face. The "Dead Space" remake is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on Jan. 27, 2023. While this trailer is the first time fans have gotten to see gameplay, EA and Motive haven't been shy about showing the game, posting videos of in-development work and behind-the-scenes information. Glen Schofield, the original creator of "Dead Space" has said he feels conflicted about "Dead Space" being remade without him. Schofield is currently working on "The Callisto Protocol," which looks like a spiritual successor to "Dead Space."
EA Confirmed What Fans Suspected About Need For Speed
EA has officially confirmed that there is a new "Need for Speed" game coming, although fans will have to wait to see it. While EA hasn't done more than set a trailer premiere for the new game for Oct. 6 at 8 AM PT, a ton of information about the new game has leaked, with some information coming directly from EA's own website. Shared on Twitter by Wario64, the title of the new game is "Need for Speed: Unbound" and the key art has a car doing a burnout, which is spewing yellow graffiti with anarchy symbols in it. The last "Need for Speed" was "Heat," which was released in late 2019.
The Stunning Transformation Of Pokemon
2021 saw the world celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Pokémon" franchise. What started as a Game Boy role-playing game has expanded into one of the world's biggest entertainment properties. In fact, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the series has sold more than 440 million units in total. That makes it the third best-selling video game franchise of all time, just behind "Mario" and "Tetris" in terms of popularity.
The Anime Legend Who Almost Appeared In Death Stranding
"Death Stranding" features several real-world celebrities, both as part of the main cast and via cameos that pop up as protagonist Sam Bridges makes his deliveries. As revealed in a September 2022 episode of his "Brain Structure" podcast, "Death Stranding" director and producer Hideo Kojima wanted to add another name to the extensive list of appearances: Mamoru Oshii. Anime fans will recognize Oshii as the legend behind "Ghost in the Shell."
Call Of Duty Leaker Teases Return Of 'Greatest Hits' Maps
Later this month, developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision will attempt the difficult task of replicating a massive success from the franchise's past with "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," a game that shares its namesake with one of the crown jewels of the entire "Call of Duty" series. Select players have already experienced "Modern Warfare 2," a sequel to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot, via a beta period. While early looks at the title have garnered a mixed reception due to the implementation of new features, such as the divisive mini-map, anticipation remains high. And if a recent leak is to be believed, fan anticipation may grow even further.
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Sequel News No One Saw Coming
Having experienced a rough launch in 2020 marred by bugs and glitches after years of hype, CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077" remains one of gaming's most notorious cautionary tales. However, in recent weeks, the futuristic action RPG has experienced a tremendous resurgence in both player numbers and reception. Now, it looks like there may be even more "Cyberpunk 2077" in the future.
Overwatch 2: Sojourn's Origins Explained
The "Overwatch" franchise might seem like it doesn't focus much on the story to the casual observer. Most players who drop into the game experience it without learning much about the events that led to the Overwatch organization's founding or the reason they fight. Many will simply get into a lobby, choose a character, and immediately drop into an arena where the bullets start flying.
Dream Reveals Why He Had To Go To The Hospital During TwitchCon
After a face reveal that rocked the internet, Dream attended TwitchCon, one of his first in-person events since revealing his face to the world. Unfortunately, Dream suffered from a freak accident during the convention, causing him to need to go to the hospital. Dream, a "Minecraft" YouTuber who spent the majority of his career behind anonymity, recently revealed his face to the internet. While some people took the opportunity to mock his appearance, the face reveal appeared to be a success, leading Dream to attend TwitchCon without his mask.
The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Just Announced Two Key Things
Horror movies are consistently successful at the box office and continue to be a major part of the film landscape (per CNBC). Just last year, studios saw plenty of success with some big horror hits and there are lots more for fans to eagerly anticipate as this year comes to an end. With the continued popularity of the genre, it makes sense that filmmakers would eventually take inspiration from one of the most well-known horror games of all time, "Five Nights at Freddy's."
Fortnite: How To Get Marvel's X-23 Skin
"Fortnite" continues to be the king of crossover content in video games, once again diving into the Marvel universe for some new skins. "Fortnite" has done crossovers with a ton of different video games, TV shows, movies, and anime, like with the "Dragon Ball" crossover event. "Fortnite" first started teaming up with Marvel in Season 2 Chapter 4, where the entire battle pass was filled with heroes from across the Marvel universe, like Thor and Iron Man. Then Marvel heroes also began to appear in the item shop, offering up even more skins for players to collect.
Legacy Of Kain Might Finally Be Set For A Comeback
The "Legacy of Kain" series has been quiet for some time with the last entry in the series, "Legacy of Kain: Defiance," released in 2003. This is not for lack of interest or passion among fans, however. Despite some ups and downs, the series still has a cult following and is often ranked among the best vampire games of all time.
Angela Lansbury Lent Her Voice For Mrs. Potts In Multiple Video Games
Accomplished and iconic actor Dame Angela Lansbury passed away on October 11 at 96 years old. Lansbury's momentous career spanned several decades, beginning in the 1940s and continuing well into the 2010s. Over that time, she earned five Tony Awards along with three nominations for Academy Awards, an Academy Honorary Award, and numerous other honors.
Overwatch 2 Got Off To A Seriously Rocky Start
Blizzard's long-awaited "Overwatch 2" launched on October 4 after extensive beta testing. However, not everyone participated in the betas, nor were they planning on giving the full release of "Overwatch 2" a shot. Many didn't feel that "Overwatch 2" featured enough changes or new content to warrant a sequel (per Forbes). In addition, many fans were displeased to hear that the few new heroes added would be immediately locked behind a battle pass and substantial grind.
Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get Johnny Silverhand's Clothes
There are plenty of interesting characters roaming around in "Cyberpunk 2077," but few come close to the level of gravitas exuded by the rockerboy turned corpo-terrorist Johnny Silverhand. Johnny, who was played by none other than movie star Keanu Reeves, is something of a legend in Night City. He was a veteran of the Second Central American War, the lead singer of the band Samurai, and he was well known for speaking out against the corruption in the NUSA government and the Megacorporations that pulled its strings. In the game, Johnny plays a sort of digital ghost, possessing the mind of the protagonist V and trying to nudge him toward seeking revenge on the Megacorp Arasaka.
