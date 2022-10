KENT, Ohio – The Central Michigan field hockey fell to Kent State, 5-0, on Sunday to Mid-American Conference-leading Kent State at the Golden Flashes' Murphy-Mellis Field. The Chippewas are 1-12, 0-4 MAC. They are scheduled to play at Ohio in a MAC game on Friday, Oct. 9. Kent State is 6-5, 4-0. The Golden Flashes outshot the Chippewas, 25-3, including a 15-2 edge in shots on goal. Kent State had six penalty corners to CMU's two.

